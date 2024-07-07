Sustainable Or Reckless? Hospital Using Plates Made Up Of Patient's Report | Viral Video

In a viral video, it is being claimed that the paper plates in the hospital are being made by the medical reports of the patients. The video is claimed to be from the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital.

In the video, it was seen that the paprer plates carries names of the hospital and patients name and also other medical details.

The former Mumbai Mayor and Kishori Pednekar reshared the video and critisized the Municipal Corporation. “What is going on?? Administration wake up…! Don’t be so reckless,” she said.

However, with a majotrity of people getting anxious on this, there are several positive reactions too. A social media user pointed out it was a good initiative to put those documents to good use after they become useless.

Hospital Dean Clarifies

Later on, the dean of the hospital stated that the plates were not composed of patient reports. They were created, according to Dean Dr. Sangeeta Rawat, utilizing outdated CT scan folders.

Show Full Article