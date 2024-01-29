Swati Maliwal Questions State Govt over Student Suicide in Kota

Following the alleged suicide of a student in Kota, who expressed her inability to take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in a suicide note, Swati Maliwal, Member of Parliament and former Chief of Delhi Commission for Women, has criticized the city administration and the state government. Maliwal labeled it as a ‘matter of shame’ that despite numerous reports of suicides in Kota, there has been a persistent silence from the authorities.

The tragic incident involved an 18-year-old student from Rajasthan’s Kota, who took her own life ahead of the scheduled JEE examination on January 31. In her suicide note, recovered by the police, she apologized to her parents, stating she felt incapable of taking the exam and believed suicide was her only option. The police noted that the girl was under significant mental stress. This marks the second suicide case in Kota this year, prompting concerns about the well-being of students in the region.

Swati Maliwal highlighted the irony of the situation, citing the Prime Minister’s #ParikshaParCharcha initiative while another student faced a tragic end in Kota. She emphasized the need for a discussion on the issue and expressed disappointment in the continued silence from the administration and governments.

It’s important to note that suicide is recognized as an emerging and serious public health issue in India by the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO suggests that timely, evidence-based, and often low-cost interventions can prevent suicides. Globally, nearly 800,000 people die by suicide each year, with one person taking their life approximately every 40 seconds. Additionally, for every suicide, there are more than 20 suicide attempts, according to WHO statistics.