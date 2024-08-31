Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Explores Exciting Partnerships With Apple, Google, And Microsof

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently visited the offices of Apple, Google, and Microsoft in San Francisco. During these meetings, he discussed various opportunities and potential partnerships, aiming to strengthen ties with these tech giants. In a post on X, CM Stalin described the visit as “awe-inspiring” and expressed his determination to position Tamil […]

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently visited the offices of Apple, Google, and Microsoft in San Francisco. During these meetings, he discussed various opportunities and potential partnerships, aiming to strengthen ties with these tech giants. In a post on X, CM Stalin described the visit as “awe-inspiring” and expressed his determination to position Tamil Nadu as a major growth engine in Asia.

Objective of U.S. Visit

The Chief Minister is on an official tour of the United States with the goal of attracting investments and securing support for Tamil Nadu’s economic development. His visit focuses on engaging with major U.S.-based companies to explore investment opportunities in the state.

Investment Announcements

On the first day of his visit, CM Stalin announced significant investment commitments totaling over Rs 900 crores in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Chengalpattu. These investments are expected to create approximately 4,100 new jobs across various sectors. Key investments include:

Nokia : Rs 450 crore for a new Research and Development Centre, creating 100 jobs.

: Rs 450 crore for a new Research and Development Centre, creating 100 jobs. PayPal : Establishing an Advanced Development Centre in Chennai, generating 1,000 jobs.

: Establishing an Advanced Development Centre in Chennai, generating 1,000 jobs. Microchip : Rs 250 crore for a semiconductor R&D Centre in Semmancherry, Chennai, creating 1,500 jobs.

: Rs 250 crore for a semiconductor R&D Centre in Semmancherry, Chennai, creating 1,500 jobs. Yield Engineering Systems : Rs 150 crore for a semiconductor equipment facility in Sulur, Coimbatore, generating 300 jobs.

: Rs 150 crore for a semiconductor equipment facility in Sulur, Coimbatore, generating 300 jobs. Infinx : Rs 50 crore, creating 700 jobs.

: Rs 50 crore, creating 700 jobs. Applied Materials: 500 jobs.

MUST READ: DPAP Candidates Withdraw Nominations For Phase 1 Polls Amid Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Health Issues

Focus on Economic Achievements

At the San Francisco Investment Conclave, CM Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu’s economic strengths, including its status as India’s second-largest economy, high urbanization rate, and notable achievements in education.

Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) Signed

During his visit, Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion agency, Guidance Tamil Nadu, signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with key investors, including Nokia, PayPal, Microchip, and Yield Engineering Systems. These agreements reflect a significant boost to Tamil Nadu’s economic prospects and job creation efforts.

Future Goals

With two weeks remaining in his U.S. tour, CM Stalin remains focused on intensifying efforts to attract further investments, aiming to advance Tamil Nadu’s goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Retired IG Manickavel In CBI Case