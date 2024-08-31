Tamil Nadu HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Retired IG Manickavel In CBI Case

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to retired Inspector General of Police (IG) Pon Manickavel of the Idol Wing CID.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to retired Inspector General of Police (IG) Pon Manickavel of the Idol Wing CID. This decision comes in response to a case filed by the CBI, alleging that Manickavel falsely implicated police officials in an idol theft case.

Allegations and Legal Proceedings

The prosecution claims that Manickavel falsely accused former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kader Batcha of involvement in an idol theft case, leading to Batcha’s arrest. Batcha subsequently filed a petition in the High Court, alleging wrongful implication. In response, the court ordered an inquiry into the allegations against Manickavel.

MUST READ: DPAP Candidates Withdraw Nominations For Phase 1 Polls Amid Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Health Issues

Manickavel’s Petition and Claims

In his petition, Manickavel stated that CBI officials seized property from his home on August 10. He contended that these actions were illegal and intended to damage his reputation. Manickavel alleged that he was being targeted to benefit international idol traffickers and sought anticipatory bail to protect himself from further harassment.

Court’s Orders

After a detailed hearing of the petition and CBI’s submissions, Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy issued a ruling on the anticipatory bail petition. Manickavel has been directed to report to the CBI Anti-Corruption branch in Chennai daily at 10:30 am for four weeks. After this period, he must appear as required for the ongoing investigation.

ASO READ: Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal Declared ‘Tankhaiya’ By Akal Takht