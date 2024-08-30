Renovation Activities Near The Crime Scene: CBI On The Kolkata Rape And Murder Case

The CBI has obtained a critical document indicating that instructions for this renovation were issued on August 10, a day after the body was discovered.

Officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the recent rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital have discovered significant evidence related to renovation activities near the crime scene, according to sources.

On August 13, following a Calcutta High Court directive for the CBI to take over the case from Kolkata Police, state Public Works Department (PWD) staff began renovation work in a room adjacent to the seminar hall where the victim’s body was found on August 9. This renovation was halted due to widespread protests from students at the hospital.

The CBI has obtained a critical document indicating that instructions for this renovation were issued on August 10, a day after the body was discovered. This order was reportedly given by a former senior doctor at the hospital who also held an administrative role and was transferred following the incident. The doctor was known to be a close associate of the former Principal of R.G. Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh.

The CBI is investigating whether these instructions were issued independently by the senior doctor or were influenced by external advice. Additionally, the agency is probing the circumstances surrounding the victim’s hurried cremation instead of retaining the body at the hospital morgue for a potential second post-mortem.

On Thursday afternoon, CBI officials visited the hospital to question staff and officials responsible for arranging the cremation. They are also interrogating Sandip Ghosh about why he did not mandate that the body be preserved at the morgue for further examination if necessary or requested by the victim’s family.