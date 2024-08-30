Congress In Telangana Might Ban Kangana’s Film ‘Emergency’, CM Assures Sikh Community

A delegation from the Telangana Sikh Society, headed by former IPS officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon, met with Shabbir at the Secretariat to express their concerns about the movie.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has assured representatives from the Sikh community that the state government will consider a ban on Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, “Emergency,” pending legal consultation. This statement was made public by government advisor Mohammad Ali Shabbir on Thursday.

A delegation from the Telangana Sikh Society, headed by former IPS officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon, met with Shabbir at the Secretariat to express their concerns about the movie. They requested a ban on the film’s screening in Telangana, arguing that it contains content that misrepresents the Sikh community.

The delegation, consisting of 18 members, submitted a formal representation to the state government, voicing their objections. According to Shabbir, they argued that the film portrays Sikhs in a negative light, depicting them as terrorists and anti-nationals, which they find deeply offensive and damaging to the community’s reputation.

Following the meeting, Shabbir conveyed the Sikh community’s concerns to Chief Minister Reddy. He stated that the chief minister would consider the request to ban the film after seeking legal advice on the matter. The state government is now awaiting the legal opinion before making any final decisions regarding the release of “Emergency” in Telangana.

