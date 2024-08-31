Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal Declared ‘Tankhaiya’ By Akal Takht

The Akal Takht has declared Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal 'tankhaiya' guilty of religious misconduct due to certain decisions made during his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister from 2007 to 2017.

The Akal Takht has declared Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal ‘tankhaiya’ guilty of religious misconduct due to certain decisions made during his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister from 2007 to 2017.

This decision was announced on Friday by the five high priests of the Shri Akal Takht. Giani Raghbir Singh, the Jathedar (Chief Priest) of Shri Akal Takht, stated that Badal, along with his Sikh Cabinet Ministers, must submit written explanations within 15 days.

Order Details

Giani Raghbir Singh explained, “A meeting of the Panj Singh Sahibs (five high priests of the Shri Akal Takht) was held, and it was unanimously decided that Sukhbir Singh Badal, in his roles as Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal President, made decisions that harmed the image of the ‘Panthak Swaroop’ (Sikh community).

MUST READ: Jantar Mantar Protest: Doctors Demand Justice In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

The situation of Shiromani Akali Dal has deteriorated, and Sikh interests have suffered significantly. Therefore, his Sikh Cabinet Ministers, who served from 2007 to 2017, must provide their written explanations within 15 days.”

Requirement to Seek Forgiveness

The Chief Priest also stated that Badal must appear before the Akal Takht to seek forgiveness for his alleged “sins.” “Sukhbir Singh Badal should appear before the Shri Akal Takht Sahib and seek forgiveness in the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the Panj Singh Sahibs. He has been declared a ‘Tankhaiya’ by Shri Akal Takht Sahib,” Giani Raghbir Singh added.

Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Response

In response, Sukhbir Singh Badal posted on the social media platform X, acknowledging the order. “I bow my head and accept the order issued by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest shrine of Miri Piri. As per the order, I will soon appear before Sri Akal Takht Sahib and seek forgiveness,” he stated.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh: Five Workers Hospitalized After Chemical Powder Bag Breaks