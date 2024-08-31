Jantar Mantar Protest: Doctors Demand Justice In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) will hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi today to demand justice for a trainee doctor who was allegedly murdered and sexually assaulted at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The protest aims to raise awareness about the brutal incident and advocate for better security laws for healthcare professionals.

Nationwide Protests and Demands

Doctors across various states have been protesting in response to the heinous crime, which has significantly shaken the nation’s conscience. They are calling for improved security measures for medical professionals and heightened protections in healthcare settings.

Investigation and Legal Actions

Following the incident, the case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the local police, as ordered by the Calcutta High Court. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

FAIMA’s Statement and Call to Action

On August 30, Dr. Suvrankar Datta, Vice President of FAIMA and a senior resident doctor at AIIMS New Delhi, announced in a video message, “We are organizing a massive peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on August 31 to demand justice for our colleague at RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal. We will also urge the Central government to implement a centralized protection act for healthcare professionals to prevent such violence.”

He encouraged doctors to join the protest from 3 pm to 5 pm, emphasizing the need to demonstrate solidarity and push for increased security measures in hospitals nationwide.

Recent Developments

In related news, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kolkata has suspended the membership of Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, amid the ongoing CBI investigation into the incident.

