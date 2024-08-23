RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a prominent institution in Kolkata, is currently at the center of national attention following the tragic rape and murder of a medical student on its premises. As the institution grapples with the aftermath of this horrific incident, it’s worth reflecting on the legacy of its founder, Dr. Radha Gobind Kar, whose name the college proudly bears.

Dr. Radha Gobind Kar: A Pioneer in Medicine

Dr. Radha Gobind Kar, a distinguished figure in the medical field, was born on August 23, 1850, in the Betar area of Howrah, West Bengal. After completing his early education, he pursued medical studies at Calcutta Medical College. Demonstrating his commitment to furthering his knowledge, Dr. Kar later moved to Scotland, where he earned the prestigious MRCP degree from the University of Edinburgh in 1887.

Despite the potential for a lucrative medical career abroad, Dr. Kar chose to return to Bengal, driven by a passion to serve the poor and underprivileged. Known for his compassion and dedication, he not only provided medical care but also financial assistance to those in need. He was often seen cycling through the streets of North Kolkata, with a hat on his head and a sling bag on his shoulder, offering his services to the sick and needy.

The Birth of a Medical Institution

In 1899, when Calcutta was ravaged by a plague, Dr. Kar met Sister Nivedita, a renowned social worker, and worked tirelessly to combat the epidemic. At the time, Dr. Kar was serving as the District Health Officer, and his commitment to public health became even more apparent. His desire to improve healthcare for the less fortunate led him to establish a medical college.

Determined to provide quality medical education and healthcare, Dr. Kar embarked on a mission to establish a new medical institution. He raised funds by appealing to the wealthy citizens of Calcutta and personally purchased 12 bighas of land in Belgachia, where the foundation of what would become RG Kar Medical College was laid. Initially named Belgachia Medical College, the institution began its journey towards becoming one of Kolkata’s most respected medical colleges.

From Carmichael to RG Kar Medical College

The college officially opened on July 5, 1916, when Lord Carmichael, the then-Governor of Bengal, inaugurated its two-storey building. In recognition of this, the institution was initially named Carmichael Medical College. However, in 1948, amid a severe financial crisis, the college was renamed RG Kar Medical College to honor its founder. This renaming was made possible through the intervention of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, the then-Chief Minister of West Bengal, who recognized Dr. Kar’s contributions to medicine and public health.

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has long been associated with care, compassion, and a commitment to public service, reflecting the values of its founder, Dr. Radha Gobind Kar. Today, as the institution faces scrutiny and outrage following the recent tragedy, it continues to strive to uphold the legacy of its founder by providing quality healthcare and medical education.