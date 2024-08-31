Andhra Pradesh: Five Workers Hospitalized After Chemical Powder Bag Breaks

On Saturday, five workers, including three women, were admitted to a hospital after a bag of chemical powder broke while being transferred from a container to a godown at Sravan Shipping Services Pvt Ltd.

Vishakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi reported, “Four out of the five workers are now in stable condition, while one worker has been admitted to the ICU at Simhagiri Hospital, Gajuwaka.”

Fatal Road Accident in Kadapa

Earlier on Tuesday, five people lost their lives in a road accident involving a container truck and a car traveling from Kadapa to Guvvalacheruvu.

According to Ramapuram CI Venkata Konda Reddy, “The accident occurred on the Guvvalacheruvu Ghat road on the Kadapa-Rayachoti National Highway. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.”

Reactor Explosion in Atchutapuram SEZ

On August 21, a reactor explosion at a company in Atchutapuram SEZ, Anakapalli district, resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to seventeen others.

Andhra Pradesh Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services Minister Vasamsetti Subhash stated, “Three people were killed, and seventeen others were injured. The injured have been admitted to two private hospitals. Rescue teams are currently struggling to enter the premises due to dense smoke. Efforts are ongoing to reach any individuals who may still be trapped inside. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.”

