Saturday, August 24, 2024

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Deaths in Andhra Pradesh Reactor Blast

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognizance of the deaths resulting from a reactor blast at a pharmaceutical company in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli.

The NHRC acted upon media reports indicating that at least 17 workers died and 50 others were injured in the explosion at a private industrial unit in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone, Anakapalli, on August 21. The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

The Commission noted that the media reports suggest violations of the victims’ right to life due to alleged negligence by the concerned authorities. Consequently, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh, directing a thorough investigation to determine whether all safety norms and legal provisions were strictly followed by the industrial unit’s owner and whether these were adequately supervised by the relevant authorities. A detailed report is to be submitted within two weeks.

Reports indicate that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are continuing to search for any survivors in the debris following the blast. However, there are fears that the death toll may rise as bodies are believed to be trapped. The exact number of workers on duty at the time of the blast is still unknown.

The report is expected to include the status of the FIR, updated information on the health and medical treatment of the injured, details on the disbursement of compensation, and any other relief or rehabilitation provided to the injured and the families of the deceased workers.

The Commission has also requested updates on any actions taken against the officers found responsible for the tragedy.

 

With Inputs from ANI

