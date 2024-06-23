Terrorist Killed in Uri Sector Encounter: One Body Recovered; Search Continues for Second Body

Security forces on Sunday recovered the body of a terrorist killed during the encounter in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir amidst the ongoing anti-infilteration operation in the state. The operation which was codenamed Operation Bajrang had commenced after a group of infiltrators was detected near Basgrain village along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

The officials have confirmed that the security forces engaged themselves in an encounter with the infiltrators and claimed at least two lives. Body of one of the terrorists has been recovered however hunt is on for the second one.

“A dead body of the terrorist was recovered today while the search for the other dead terrorist is going on,” stated an official involved in the operation.

The terrain and proximity to the LoC posed challenges for retrieving the bodies immediately after the encounter on Saturday. The security forces remained vigilant in the area throughout the night and intensified their search operations in daylight.

The ofifcials have affirmed that the operation is still underway in the area as they continue to secure the region and ensure there are no remaining threats.

