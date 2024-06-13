The New BJP Odisha Government Has Opened All the Four Gates of Puri Jagannath Temple

Stating that opening all gates of the Puri Jagannath temple was in the manifesto of the party. The BJP govt. on June 13 has approved the proposal of reopening all the gates of the temple.

Odisha’s new BJP chief minister Mohan Charan Manjhi made this decision along with setting up a corpus fund worth 500 Rs crore for quick requirement of the 12th-century shrine.

The CM along with other ministers like Puri MP Sambit Patra, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra sarangi and other leaders have arrived at the temple.

Speaking to ANI, Odisha minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, “During the elections, we had said that we would reopen all 4 gates… All four gates of the temple are going to be opened today. All members of the Council Ministers are present here. The CM is also present… A corpus fund worth Rs. 500 crores has also been announced for development projects… We took the oath yesterday and we are opening the gates today,”.

The four gates of the temple are, Simhadwara (Lion Gate), Ashwadwara (Horse Gate), Vyaghradwara (Tiger Gate) and Hastidwara (Elephant Gate), the gates are located at all the four directions of the temple.

and the reason why the temple gates were shut because Covid-19. Later when the lockdown lifted up, the devotees were asked to only enter via the lion gate and rest had remained shut, resulting in huge crowd and chaos on a daily basis.

The now state CM said, “The state government decided to re-open all the four gates of the Puri Jagannath temple in early morning in the presence of all ministers. Devotees will have access to the temple through all four gates,”.

Show Full Article