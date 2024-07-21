Trinamool Congress To Hold Rally On 'Martyr's Day' Today

A large crowd begins gathering in Esplanade, Kolkata where a rally of the TMC will be held today. Trinamool Congress is observing its annual ‘Shahid Diwas’ today in remembrance of 13 people shot dead in Kolkata in 1993 during a protest movement by the West Bengal Youth Congress.

At TMC’s Martyr’s Day Rally, Mamata-Akhilesh To Take Lead

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to hold its Shaheed Diwas rally on July 21 in Kolkata’s Dharmatala area this Sunday. This event will feature the first public address by party leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee since the recent electoral victories.