Tripura Govt Takes Step To Support Transgender Community With Protection Cells Across Districts

The Social Welfare Department of Tripura has initiated measures to establish transgender protection cells in every district, aiming to serve as grievance redressal centres for individuals from the transgender community.

Lalfaktlinga Hrangchal, Director of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department, announced, “We have already established the state Transgender Welfare Board to oversee the welfare and empowerment of the transgender community. District magistrates have been urged to form transgender protection cells at the local level. These cells will address the safety and security concerns of LGBTQIA+ individuals. Additionally, we have introduced a ‘social pension’ scheme for transgender individuals, providing eligible beneficiaries with a monthly pension of Rs 2,000.”

According to the Director, 25 transgender identity cards have been issued, with approximately 50 more in the pipeline. “Transgender individuals can apply online with a self-declaration affidavit for official recognition. The district magistrate and collector process the applications, occasionally holding hearings if necessary. Upon approval, identity cards are issued to eligible applicants. Currently, 25 cards have been issued, with over 50 applications under review,” he explained.

He further disclosed the launch of the SMILE umbrella scheme by the Government of India to offer benefits to transgender communities. “Under the SMILE scheme, transgender individuals are eligible for free operation facilities. Applications are submitted online, with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment serving as the nodal department.”

The senior official also revealed plans for Tripura to introduce a state policy for transgender individuals. “The state policy for transgender individuals is in its final drafting stage. Once completed, it will be presented to the State Council of Ministers for approval. We anticipate the policy to be implemented within the next one to two months,” he concluded.

Additionally, this month is being celebrated as Pride Month worldwide.

Pride Month is celebrated annually in June to honour the 1969 Stonewall Riots, a pivotal event in the LGBTQ+ rights movement. On June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village. This raid sparked a series of protests and clashes with law enforcement, led predominantly by trans women of color, including Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera. These events galvanized the LGBTQ+ community, leading to the formation of various activist groups and setting the stage for the modern fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Why Celebrate Pride Month? Commemoration of the Stonewall Riots: Pride Month marks the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, celebrating the bravery and resilience of those who fought against oppression. Awareness and Education: It raises awareness about the issues facing the LGBTQ+ community, including discrimination, violence, and legal inequalities. It serves as an educational period to inform the public and promote acceptance and understanding. Visibility and Representation: Pride Month provides visibility for LGBTQ+ individuals, ensuring that their stories and voices are heard. It challenges stereotypes and promotes a more inclusive society. Celebration of Diversity: It celebrates the diversity within the LGBTQ+ community, highlighting the spectrum of identities and experiences. Advocacy and Progress: Pride Month is a time for advocacy, pushing for legislative changes and greater rights for LGBTQ+ individuals. It is also a moment to reflect on the progress made and the work still needed to achieve full equality. Common Celebrations and Activities Parades and Marches: Major cities around the world host Pride parades, which are vibrant, colorful, and festive events featuring floats, music, and participants from all walks of life. These parades are a form of peaceful protest and celebration. Festivals and Events: Throughout June, there are numerous festivals, concerts, workshops, and events that focus on LGBTQ+ culture, history, and issues. Educational Initiatives: Many organizations host seminars, panel discussions, and lectures to educate the public about LGBTQ+ history, rights, and current issues. Corporate and Community Support: Many businesses and community groups show their support through sponsorships, special products, and participating in Pride events. This visibility helps promote acceptance and inclusion in broader society. Memorials: Pride Month often includes memorials for members of the LGBTQ+ community who have lost their lives to hate crimes, HIV/AIDS, and other forms of violence and discrimination. Symbols of Pride Rainbow Flag: Designed by Gilbert Baker in 1978, the rainbow flag is a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride and diversity. Each color represents a different aspect of the community. Pink Triangle: Originally used by the Nazis to identify homosexuals in concentration camps, it has been reclaimed as a symbol of resistance and remembrance. Other Flags: Various sub-communities within the LGBTQ+ spectrum have their own flags, such as the bisexual pride flag, transgender pride flag, and non-binary pride flag, each representing unique identities and experiences. Global Celebrations Pride Month is celebrated globally, with events tailored to the cultural context of each country. In some regions, where LGBTQ+ rights are still heavily contested, these celebrations take the form of quieter, more subdued events due to safety concerns. In more accepting regions, the celebrations can be large and public.