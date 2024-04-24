Tripura Issues Advisory to Combat Extreme Heat: Avoid Alcohol and Sun Exposure

As the hot and humid weather persists in Tripura, disaster management authorities have issued a public advisory to help citizens cope with the extreme conditions.

The advisory encourages the public to minimize outdoor activities during peak sun hours and make dietary adjustments to combat dehydration. Specifically, people are advised to avoid alcoholic and carbonated beverages with high caffeine content. Instead, they should opt for homemade drinks like lassi, and lemon water, and consume fruits rich in water content.

Officials from the revenue department indicated that the advisory is applicable for the next seven days. Depending on the weather conditions, a revised advisory may be issued thereafter.

“The state has been experiencing hot and humid conditions for the past week, and according to the IMD forecast, this may continue for several more days. Medical experts have cautioned against prolonged exposure to the sun, which could potentially lead to heat-related illnesses such as sunstroke. The IMD is regularly updating weather reports and issuing daily bulletins with advisories for the public and stakeholders,” stated a press release from the revenue department of Tripura.

The government of Tripura has declared heatwaves, sunstrokes, and sunburns as state-specific disasters. In response, a comprehensive set of guidelines has been provided to manage adverse weather conditions effectively.

District disaster management authorities have been instructed to conduct awareness campaigns through various media platforms, update the public on weather conditions, ensure safe drinking water and shaded areas at public locations, and provide medical support to vulnerable communities.

Furthermore, emergency operation centres will be activated, and quick response teams will be on high alert. District administrations are also tasked with ensuring uninterrupted power supply and collaborating with key agencies to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

Key recommendations for the public include avoiding sun exposure between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, staying hydrated by drinking more water and wearing lightweight, light-coloured, and breathable cotton clothing.

Additional precautions such as using protective eyewear, carrying an umbrella or hat, avoiding alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks, and consuming rehydrating beverages like buttermilk, lemon water, and ORS are advised.

Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities for summer crops and provide proper shelter and ventilation for animals, especially during the afternoon hours.