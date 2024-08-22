UN Chief Hopes PM Modi’s Ukraine Visit Will Boost Peace Efforts Amid Ongoing Conflict

The UN Secretary-General is optimistic that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Ukraine could contribute to efforts to end the ongoing conflict, according to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Thursday. When asked about Modi’s visit amid the war, Dujarric expressed hope that such visits by heads of state and government might help move closer to resolving the conflict in accordance with General Assembly resolutions, international law, and respect for territorial integrity.

The UN General Assembly has passed multiple resolutions calling for an end to Russia’s invasion and for a halt to attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure, though India has abstained from voting on these resolutions.

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Ukraine on Friday, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. This visit follows his trip to Russia last month, where he discussed the Ukraine conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reports suggest that Modi will be delivering messages between Ukraine and Russia.

A joint statement from India and Russia following Modi’s Moscow visit emphasized the importance of peacefully resolving the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, acknowledging mediation efforts that align with international law and the UN Charter.

Although India has maintained a neutral stance by abstaining from UN votes condemning Russia, Modi has previously expressed criticism of the invasion. During a 2022 meeting with Putin in Samarkand, he remarked, “I know that today’s era is not of war,” emphasizing the need for democracy, diplomacy, and dialogue.

On the day of Modi’s arrival in Moscow in July, a Russian missile strike hit a children’s hospital in Ukraine. Reacting to the incident, Modi expressed deep sorrow, stating, “Whether it is war, conflict, or a terrorist attack, any person who believes in humanity is pained when there is loss of lives, especially when innocent children are killed.”

Since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Modi and Zelensky have had several phone conversations. Following a discussion in March, Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he conveyed India’s consistent support for all peace efforts and for bringing a swift end to the conflict, adding that India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance based on a people-centric approach.