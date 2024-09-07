UP: 15 Dead & 11 Injured In Road Accident At Hathras

In a tragic incident, 15 people lost their lives due to a road accident at UP's Hathras on Friday. The casualties included seven men, four women, and four children.

“So far the confirmed deaths are 15, including 7 men, 4 women, and 4 children. The accident occurred due to the collision of a roadway bus and another vehicle… 11 injured are undergoing treatment here, while 8 have been referred to Aligarh for treatment.” said Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Taking to X, PM Modi said “The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras, UP. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

Further, CM Yogi expressed his condolences and assured that the administration is focused on ensuring proper care for the injured.

“The loss of life in a road accident in Hathras district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured.” said CM Yogi.

