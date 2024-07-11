SIT Report On Hathras Stampede: 'Which agency should investigate?' Om Prakash Rajbhar Questions

Uttar Pradesh government cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar took a dig at the opposition, saying that they should give in writing which, investigation agency, according to them, should investigate the Hathras stampede incident if they were not satisfied with the investigation report from the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Immediately after the accident that occurred during the Satsang on July 2 in Sikandra Rao, Hathras, the government ordered an SIT investigation. During the investigation, statements of several people were recorded, which included those of administrative and police officials as well as the eyewitnesses.

Apart from this, media photographs and video clippings were also used in the investigation of the incident, on the basis of which the SIT, in its preliminary investigation, has held the event organisers primarily responsible for the accident on the basis of eyewitnesses and other evidence.

Reacting to this, Uttar Pradesh government cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said that the Hathras case has been investigated and the government is ready to take action against those found guilty in the SIT investigation.

He said, “If the opposition is not satisfied with this investigation report, then they should give in writing which investigation agency should investigate the Hathras incident. The government is ready to get the investigation done in every way. People in journalism have gone astray, and similarly, the opposition has also gone astray.”

He said that the only aim of the opposition is to point out the mistakes and put the blame on the government.

He further said, “It is the job of the opposition that if somewhere mistakes are being made in the work of the government, then they should inform the government and suggest that this work should be done in this manner. Nothing will be achieved by just making statements on TV and social media.”

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the stampede in Hathras recommended action against six officials for negligence in performing their duties, following which they have been suspended from their services.

The local SDM, CO, Tehsildar, Inspector, and Chowki in charge have been held responsible for negligence in performing their duties.

The suspended officials include Sub- the District Magistrate of Sikandrarao, the Police Circle Officer of Sikandrarao, the Station Officer of Sikandrarao, the Tehsildar of Sikandrarao, Chowki Incharge of Kachora, and Chowki Incharge of Pora.

The investigation committee also found the program organizer and tehsil-level police and administration guilty.

The SIT probing the stampede mishap recorded 119 statements and submitted a report on Tuesday stating that the committee that organized the ‘Satsang’ was responsible for inviting more people than permitted.

The incident took place at a religious ‘Satsang’ event of self-styled godman Suraj Pal, alias ‘Bhole Baba,’ in Fulari village, Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, on July 2.

Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the Hathras stampede incident, was sent to 14 days of judicial custody after being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court last week.

The bodies of all the 121 people who died in the stampede were handed over to their families.

