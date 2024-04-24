UP CM Yogi Adityanath Accuses Congress of Planning to Implement 'Sharia Law'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Thursday, alleging that it aims to implement the ‘Sharia law’ and seize people’s property as outlined in its election manifesto.

Addressing a public rally in Amroha, Adityanath claimed that the Congress party, through its manifesto, intends to bring personal laws favouring a specific community, which poses a threat to the Constitution of India.

“Congress has included provisions in its manifesto to introduce personal laws for a particular community. This move aims to impose Sharia law, reminiscent of Taliban-style governance in India. Such an agenda clearly threatens the Constitution crafted by Baba Saheb,” said the Uttar Pradesh CM.

Citing former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s speech from 2006, Adityanath alleged that Congress intends to confiscate people’s property under the guise of minority rights.

“The Congress and its alliance have deceived the nation with a misleading manifesto. While they claim to eradicate poverty, they are clandestinely planning to confiscate your assets, including the jewellery belonging to your daughters and mothers,” he added.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, Adityanath claimed that terrorism has been eradicated in India under its tenure.

“Ten years ago, the country was plagued by an atmosphere of fear and terror. After 2014, terrorism has been contained, and by 2019, the Modi government abolished Article 370, the root cause of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, terrorism has been eliminated from India,” he asserted.

During an election rally in Baghpat, Adityanath criticised the Congress for echoing the ‘Gareebi Hatao’ slogan, originally coined by Indira Gandhi, without fulfilling the promise.

“When the electorate ousted them from power, they conveniently remembered their commitment to poverty eradication. Both the Congress and Samajwadi Party have a history of land grabbing and prioritising their interests,” he remarked.

Adityanath urged voters to support NDA candidate Rajkumar Sangwan of RLD, highlighting the dynastic politics practised by Congress and SP.

“The Samajwadi Party has awarded all its tickets to family members, perpetuating dynastic politics,” he noted.

The Lok Sabha constituencies of Amroha and Baghpat are scheduled to vote in the second phase on April 26. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhury also attended the rally alongside Adityanath.