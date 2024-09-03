Upcoming Padyatra By Tejashwi Yadav To Focus On Party Workers

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has announced that his upcoming state tour.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has announced that his upcoming state tour, starting on September 10, will be centered on dialogue with party workers.

“The current yatra will focus on dialogue with party workers,” the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister stated.

Future Plans: Public Engagement in November-December

Yadav mentioned that he plans to meet with the public of Bihar in November-December this year. However, he expressed uncertainty about whether this will take the form of a public meeting or a padyatra.

“We will visit every district of Bihar. First, there will be dialogue with the workers; after that, in November-December, we will engage with the public, whether through a public meeting or a padyatra. This will definitely happen in November-December,” Yadav confirmed.

Criticism from Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor

Earlier, Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor criticized Yadav’s upcoming state tour, challenging him to connect with constituents on foot rather than relying on a convoy of vehicles and staged photo opportunities. Kishor dismissed Yadav’s promises of government jobs as deceptive, citing the existing 23 lakh government employees in Bihar, which account for only 1.97 percent of the population.

Kishor argued that even if Yadav fulfilled his promises, 98 percent of people would still be unaffected. He also challenged Yadav to speak for five minutes on socialism without reading from a paper, suggesting that Yadav lacks the necessary understanding to discuss such concepts.

Tejashwi Yadav’s Critique of BJP on Caste Census

Earlier, on September 2, Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of the caste census. He accused the BJP of opposing the caste census while publicly claiming otherwise.

“This is the strength of Lalu Yadav that today, whether it is caste census or reservation, no one can openly say that these should not happen. However, there is a hidden motive to prevent this from occurring. The BJP government has already stated that the caste census should not happen. There is a discrepancy between their words and actions,” Yadav said.

