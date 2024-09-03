Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Calls For Unified Efforts To Tackle Flood Crisis

Urging the public to join forces in combating the flood-like situation in Andhra Pradesh, CM N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday encouraged individuals to take any actions they can to help bring the situation under control.

Urging the public to join forces in combating the flood-like situation in Andhra Pradesh, CM N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday encouraged individuals to take any actions they can to help bring the situation under control. He emphasized that sufficient food and provisions have been provided to ensure everyone in the flood-affected areas receives adequate support.

Government’s Efforts and Plans

“We have supplied enough food and transportation. Everything is available now. First, I want to reach every person. Second, we need to provide drinking water. Third, we will focus on sanitation and rehabilitation. I will address these issues systematically. The key is to continuously educate people and raise awareness,” Naidu told ANI.

Appeal for Public Participation

Naidu called on the people of Andhra Pradesh to contribute generously, either directly or by volunteering. He stressed the importance of positive responses from everyone, including those in Vijayawada.

MUST READ: UP: Another Wolf Attack In Bahraich!! Five-Year-Old Girl Injured, Search Ongoing

Support from the Central Government

The Chief Minister noted that the Centre has provided nearly 30 NDRF teams and six helicopters, along with other forms of support. “PM Modi is very positive. He assured that the government would provide all necessary support. We have nearly 30 NDRF teams and 120 motorized boats in operation. Six helicopters have also been deployed, showing extensive cooperation from the central government,” Naidu said.

Impact of the Floods

Traffic on national highways has been disrupted due to overflowing floodwaters, and many train services have been canceled due to the incessant rains. Heavy rainfall has caused widespread destruction, particularly in Krishna and Guntur districts.

Immediate Response and Relief Efforts

As a result of the Budameru floods, areas such as Singhnagar and Nandamuri Nagar have been submerged, forcing nearly two lakh people to seek refuge on building terraces. The Chief Minister has directed officials to prioritize the supply of food and water to flood victims. With Naidu’s personal intervention, officials mobilized quickly to distribute food packets late into the night, navigating flood-affected regions by boat.

(WITH IPUTS FROM ANI)

ASO READ: Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: B.R. Singh Hospital Examine Former Principal Sandip Ghosh