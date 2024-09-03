Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: B.R. Singh Hospital Examine Former Principal Sandip Ghosh

In the wake of Sandip Ghosh's arrest over financial irregularities, affiliated with Eastern Railway, doctors from B.R. Singh Hospital, recently conducted a medical examination of the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College & hospital.

In the wake of Sandip Ghosh’s arrest over financial irregularities, affiliated with Eastern Railway, doctors from B.R. Singh Hospital, recently conducted a medical examination of the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College & hospital.

Along with him, three other accused were also examined. These medical tests were carried out late Monday night, after which the doctors departed from the CBI office in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Union State Minister Sukanta Majumdar recently announced, that he had anticipated Dr. Ghosh’s arrest in the corruption case. However, he expressed doubts about the possibility of his arrest related to the rape and murder case of a postgraduate trainee doctor.

Taking to X, Majumdar said “The arrest was bound to happen and it was a demand of the people of Bengal… I already had doubted if the CBI could arrest Dr Sandip Ghosh in the matter of rape-murder due to the lack of evidence but in the case of corruption, Sandip Ghosh has been arrested, as I had predicted earlier.”

Also Read: CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh Along With Three Others

Earlier, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, along with three others, were detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) anti-corruption branch in relation to alleged financial misconduct at the medical institution.

As a result, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata has suspended Dr. Ghosh’s membership amidst the ongoing CBI investigation.

Must Read: Kolkata Rape-Murder: Did Dr. Sandip Ghosh Learn Of the Crime 30 Minutes Late? CBI Investigates

Dr. Ghosh is currently under investigation following a directive from a Calcutta High Court single bench, which instructed the CBI to examine the case.

(With Inputs From ANI)