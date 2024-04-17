US Urges Dialogue Between India and Pakistan Amid Terrorism Remarks

In response to recent remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding terrorism, the US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, has encouraged both India and Pakistan to seek resolution through dialogue.

During a political rally, PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India’s stance against terrorism, asserting that India “will not hesitate to kill terrorists in their homes.” Following these statements, Miller emphasized that while the US does not intend to meddle, it advocates for dialogue to avoid escalation between the two nations.

India has reiterated its firm stance against cross-border terrorism, underscoring that it cannot overlook terrorism to improve ties with Islamabad. New Delhi has emphasized that Pakistan must create a conducive atmosphere free from terror, hostility, and violence to foster improved relations.

In an interview with ANI, Rajnath Singh emphasized that if Pakistan’s intentions are clear, it must take decisive action against cross-border terrorism.

Regarding discussions on potential sanctions related to the alleged assassination plot of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Miller refrained from providing details, stating, “I am never going to preview any sanction actions, which is not to say that there are any coming, but when you ask me to talk about sanctions, it’s something that we don’t discuss openly.”

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an India-designated terrorist, has faced repeated threats against India. The US Justice Department has indicted Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national currently in custody, for the murder-for-hire of Pannun.

Last year, India initiated an inquiry into the allegations surrounding the foiled assassination plot, after US authorities reportedly thwarted the attempt.

This response from the US comes after, the Prime Minister recently took a dig at Pakistan. PM Modi’s remarks indirectly criticized Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism, emphasizing that modern India responds sternly to perpetrators of violence rather than enduring terrorism.

During the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2024, PM Modi highlighted India’s firm stance against terrorism and the consequences faced by instigators of terror attacks.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi referenced the Balakot airstrikes conducted by the Indian Air Force following the Pulwama terror attack, underscoring India’s proactive approach against terrorism.

The issue of cross-border terrorism remains a significant concern in bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, with India emphasizing the need for tangible measures from Pakistan to halt such activities.