Uttar Pradesh State Budget: Top Highlights

Uttar Pradesh finance minister, Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a statement wherein he said that there has been an increase of around 6.7% as compared to previous state budgets.

Here are eight highlights of the budget that has been presented:

1 – ₹ 2,30,782 has been set aside for capital expenditure for the first time ever.

2 – Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority to be set up

3 – Funds allocated for establishing Organic Cultural Lab, Tissue Lab and Agri – Tourism Centre.

4 – Place in budget for Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Vrindavan and Vindhyachal

5 – Arrangements in the budget for Prayagraj Kumbh

6 – Start of ‘Mukhyemantri Uddhyami Vikas Yojana’ which is meant to ensure employment to youth of Uttar Pradesh in cities and villages in which interest – free loan facility of amounts above ₹ 5 lakhs will be provided by the government.

7 – Proposal of the ‘Mukhyemantri Khet Suraksha Yojana’ in which provisions have been made to establish automatic rain gauges in every gram panchayat so that agriculture in the state is less impacted by global warming.

8 – More employment opportunities and an attempt to revive MSME units.

Meanwhile in his address, the Chief Minister has also stated how the budget has been dedicated to Lord Ram and is meant for Lok Mangal, which stands for public welfare. He said, in the middle, at the beginning and also in the end, Lord Rama is there in every word.

He also stated how the budget is an economic document of the state which is dedicated to the welfare of the people.