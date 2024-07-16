Why Uttar Pradesh's Upcoming Bypoll Is a Make-or-Break for BJP?

The upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh are set to be a critical juncture for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it seeks to regain electoral ground. Following recent by-election wins in other states, the BJP now faces the challenge of defending and potentially expanding its presence in 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

These bypolls hold significant importance, particularly in the backdrop of the BJP’s reduced seat tally in the state from 62 to 33 in the last Lok Sabha elections, accompanied by a decrease in vote share. Additionally, the BJP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha has also dipped, further highlighting the importance of these elections in bolstering their legislative presence.

The vacancies in Uttar Pradesh arose primarily due to elected members moving to the Lok Sabha, including notable figures like Akhilesh Yadav and Lalji Verma. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and its allies have been actively contesting these seats, posing a formidable challenge to the BJP’s dominance.

Despite recent alliances and shifts in political alignments, including the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the opposition remains unified in contesting these bypolls jointly. This alliance strategy, spearheaded by the SP and Congress, aims to capitalize on local sentiments and challenge BJP’s electoral stronghold.

The upcoming elections will also test the BJP’s electoral strategies, especially in constituencies like Milkipur and Katehari, where prominent leaders have vacated their seats. Issues such as development, local governance, and community representation are expected to play pivotal roles in shaping voter sentiment.

With the BJP currently holding a majority in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, these by-elections will not only determine immediate representation but also set the tone for future state and national elections. As political parties gear up for the electoral battle, all eyes are on Uttar Pradesh to gauge the BJP’s ability to retain its dominance amidst evolving political dynamics.

