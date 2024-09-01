Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami: Continuous Efforts To Propel State Forward

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that under his leadership, the state government is continuously working to advance Uttarakhand. On Saturday, CM Dhami participated in a program in Champawat, where he interacted with senior citizens and the general public.

Inauguration of New Infrastructure

During the event, CM Dhami inaugurated the construction work for an auditorium and a room/guard room on the first floor of the Inspector Bhawan, Champawat, which is part of the Public Works Department.

Engaging with Locals and Addressing Issues

CM Dhami also met with local residents, listened to their concerns, and directed the relevant officers to take necessary actions. He emphasized that officers should ensure that the public does not have to wander unnecessarily with their problems. “Serving the public is our primary duty. Simplification, solution, and settlement are the basic mantras of the state government, which should be felt by everyone,” he said.

Utilizing Seniors’ Experience for Social Development

CM Dhami highlighted the importance of utilizing the experiences of senior citizens to strengthen the social structure. He mentioned that the concept of an ideal district will only be realized when the experiences of seniors are shared. Those who have experienced various aspects of life possess unique problem-solving abilities that can inspire the younger generation.

Development Priorities and Online Services

CM Dhami outlined the government’s priorities, stating that the development work of the state and extending the benefits of schemes to every section, including the most remote areas, is a key focus. The government is committed to making Champawat an ideal district. He also noted that many government services have been moved online, allowing people to access welfare policies and schemes without visiting government offices. “Our goal is to ensure that even those at the farthest end of the state benefit from the government’s public welfare schemes,” he added.

Commitment to Accountability and Progress

The Chief Minister reassured that the government and administration take public issues very seriously. In cases of negligence related to public interest work, accountability for the concerned officers and departments is being enforced. CM Dhami reiterated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the state government is continuously working to advance Uttarakhand.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

