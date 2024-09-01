Assam Government To Distribute 23,900 Teacher Appointment Letters In September

By fulfilling its promise of providing one lakh government jobs, the Assam government will distribute appointment letters to more than 23,900 teachers on September 2.

By fulfilling its promise of providing one lakh government jobs, the Assam government will distribute appointment letters to more than 23,900 teachers on September 2. The ceremonial distribution of permanent teacher appointment letters to 23,956 contractual teachers under Samagra Shiksha will take place at Khanapara Veterinary College Field in Guwahati.

Total Recruitment in Last Three Years to Reach 1,24,345

With this distribution, the total recruitment of government jobs in the state over the last three years will increase to 1,24,345. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed the development in a statement posted on X, saying, “Promise fulfilled! The teachers will be posted in the schools where they were previously serving as SSA/Statepool contractual teachers. Candidates on the ‘withheld’ list are advised to contact the Director of Elementary Education with their documents.”

MUST READ: Historic First International Flight To Depart From Veer Savarkar International Airport On November 16

Special Recruitment Drive and High Court Ruling

Following the High Court’s order in WA 291/2024 on August 30, 2024, which lifted the stay on the advertisement dated August 5, 2024, for the Special Recruitment Drive for experienced SSA and State Pool contractual teachers, the Assam government is moving forward with the selection process. A total of 27,790 candidates have applied, and the Education Department has completed the verification and selection process.

Chief Minister’s Promise Fulfilled

During the 2021 assembly polls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had promised to provide one lakh government jobs in the state. According to government data, as of August 26 this year, appointment letters have been distributed to 1,00,389 candidates, including employees of the Bodoland Territorial Council and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: KTR Criticizes Congress For Neglecting Education Sector