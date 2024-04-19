Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi Named Next Chief Of Indian Navy

The government has named Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi as the upcoming Chief of the Indian Navy. With nearly 40 years of distinguished service, Tripathi presently holds the position of Vice Chief of Navy Staff, having undertaken numerous significant roles throughout his career.

Scheduled to assume his new role on April 30, Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi previously served as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. A graduate of Sainik School Rewa and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he joined the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.

Specializing in Communication and Electronic Warfare, Vice Admiral Tripathi served aboard frontline warships in various capacities, including Signal Communication Officer, Electronic Warfare Officer, Executive Officer, and Principal Warfare Officer of Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mumbai. He also commanded Indian naval ships Vinash, Kirch, and Trishul.

Throughout his career, he held several vital operational and staff appointments, such as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations, and Principal Director Naval Plans. Promoted to Rear Admiral, he served as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) and Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

Having attained the rank of Vice Admiral in June 2019, he served as Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala, followed by a tenure as Director General of Naval Operations. During this period, he ensured the Navy’s readiness despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice Admiral Tripathi, a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Nausena Medal, is also recognized for his sporting interests and academic achievements. He attended the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the Naval Command College at the US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Vice Admiral Tripathi is known for his passion for sports and his deep interest in international relations, military history, and leadership. He is married to Shashi Tripathi, an artist and homemaker, and they have a son who is a practicing lawyer married to Tanya, who works in policy-making.