Vinesh Phogat Rejected PM Modi’s Call After Olympics Disqualification, Here’s Why

Indian wrestler and now a congress candidate from Julana assembly Vinesh Phogat recently made a crucial revelation on Wednesday.

Recently Vinesh Phogat claimed, that she declined a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after her disqualification, stating, that she refused the call because she did not want her emotions and efforts to be used for political gain.

”The call came through Indian officials, who informed me that PM Modi wanted to talk. While I was ready to speak, they imposed conditions—no one from my team could be present, and two officials from their side would record the conversation for social media.” revealed during her interview with Lallantop.

She further declared, that she didn’t want her emotions to be trivialized on social media. Thus, expressing that she would have appreciated a genuine conversation without the expectation of publicity. “I didn’t want my emotions and hard work to be trivialized on social media.”

Later she claimed, that if PM Modi would have cared about athletes, he would have called without recording it. She would have felt grateful. Thus, suggesting that Modi’s office set these conditions to control the narrative.

“Perhaps he knows that if I speak to Vinesh, I will ask about the last two years. That’s why I was told there would be no call from my side; they can edit the video, but I won’t. I would post the original video, so they denied it.” recounted Vinesh Phogat.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat has been a vocal critic of PM Modi due to his silence regarding the protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former wrestling federation chief and BJP leader. Phogat was a prominent figure in the months-long demonstrations, where she demanded criminal action against Singh.

Must Read: Priyanka Gandhi Highly Mistaken, Says ‘Vinesh Phogat Won Olympic Medal’