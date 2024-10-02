Priyanka Gandhi Highly Mistaken, Says ‘Vinesh Phogat Won Olympic Medal’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is in the Haryana election campaign. She addressed a rally in Julana Haryana. She received a grand welcome by Vinesh Phogat.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is in the Haryana election campaign. She addressed a rally in Julana Haryana. She received a grand welcome by Vinesh Phogat. Addressing the rally, Priyanka said, “A child is fighting and struggling for the country, for foreign lands, playing and competing. The entire nation will feel proud if they win, so their protection is all that parents hope for.”

She added saying, “The same happened with Vinesh. Her parents sent her with full determination, she fought, struggled, and reached the Olympics. She received the fruits of her hard work—a medal—and the whole country felt proud and joyful.”

“Vinesh Phogat worked hard and won an Olympic medal – Vadrain” Pappu’s sister confused a Khap medal with an Olympian’s medal 🤡 https://t.co/5R62a1ovOQ pic.twitter.com/3EbNhjzoCG — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 2, 2024

On the other hand, Vinesh Phogat claims that Priyanka Gandhi was the biggest contributor to her participation in the Olympics: ‘The biggest contribution to my going to the Olympics is from Priyanka Vadra Gandhi Ji.’

I went to Olympics with Priyanka Gandhi’s help – Vinesh Phogat This woman has lost her mind completely… I’ve never seen such shameless creature in my life.pic.twitter.com/yIpO2YGW07 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 2, 2024

