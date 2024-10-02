Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Priyanka Gandhi Highly Mistaken, Says ‘Vinesh Phogat Won Olympic Medal’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is in the Haryana election campaign. She addressed a rally in Julana Haryana. She received a grand welcome by Vinesh Phogat. 

Priyanka Gandhi Highly Mistaken, Says ‘Vinesh Phogat Won Olympic Medal’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is in the Haryana election campaign. She addressed a rally in Julana Haryana. She received a grand welcome by Vinesh Phogat.  Addressing the rally, Priyanka said, “A child is fighting and struggling for the country, for foreign lands, playing and competing. The entire nation will feel proud if they win, so their protection is all that parents hope for.”

She added saying, “The same happened with Vinesh. Her parents sent her with full determination, she fought, struggled, and reached the Olympics. She received the fruits of her hard work—a medal—and the whole country felt proud and joyful.”

On the other hand, Vinesh Phogat claims that Priyanka Gandhi was the biggest contributor to her participation in the Olympics: ‘The biggest contribution to my going to the Olympics is from Priyanka Vadra Gandhi Ji.’

Also Read: Did You Know, Mahatma Gandhi Wrote A Letter To Adolf Hitler To Avoid World War II 

Filed under

Haryana Rally priyanka gandhi Vinesh Phogat Vinesh Phogat Won Medal viral video

Also Read

Starmer Responds To Backlash, Pays Back £6,000 In Hospitality Gifts

Starmer Responds To Backlash, Pays Back £6,000 In Hospitality Gifts

Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

Eight Soldiers killed In Clashes With Hezbollah In Lebanon: Israel

Eight Soldiers killed In Clashes With Hezbollah In Lebanon: Israel

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

Majority Of Indian Businesses View UK As Key Market For Expansion

Majority Of Indian Businesses View UK As Key Market For Expansion

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox