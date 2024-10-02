Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Did You Know, Mahatma Gandhi Wrote Letter To Adolf Hitler To Avoid World War II

As India is observing Gandhi Jayanti in honor of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, an intriguing episode from his life surfaces amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel.

Gandhi’s Letter Of Peace

Mahatma Gandhi had once reached out to the then German Dictator – Adolf Hitler to embrace peace and prevent the outbreak of World War II.

As tensions rose and the possibility of a second global war loomed, Mahatma Gandhi took an extraordinary step. He wrote a series of letters to Adolf Hitler, appealing to the dictator to choose non-violence and avoid war in Europe. Gandhi’s intent wasn’t just to influence Hitler, but also to encourage Britain to resist fascism with non-violence, advocating for a peaceful response to Mussolini and Hitler’s aggressions.

The letter

DEAR FRIEND,

Friends have been urging me to write to you for the sake of humanity. But I have resisted their request, because of the feeling that any letter from me would be an impertinence. Something tells me that I must not calculate and that I must make my appeal for whatever it may be worth.

It is quite clear that you are today the one person in the world who can prevent a war which may reduce humanity to a savage state. Must you pay that price for an object however worthy it may appear to you to be? Will you listen to the appeal of one who has deliberately shunned the method of war not without considerable success? Any way I anticipate your forgiveness, if I have erred in writing to you.

The Emergence Of World War 3 : Iran – Israel War

Former US President Donald Trump recently weighed in on the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, warning that the situation could spiral into World War III. In a sharp critique of the Biden administration, Trump accused President Joe Biden of failing to manage tensions in the Middle East effectively.

“The world is in chaos, and we’re headed towards disaster. There’s no leadership. We have a president who is absent, and Vice President Kamala Harris seems more focused on fundraising in San Francisco than addressing this crisis,” Trump remarked shortly after Iran launched over 200 missiles at Israel.

Trump further lambasted the administration, suggesting that both Biden and Harris were clueless about the unfolding events. “It’s hard to say who’s more lost—Biden or Kamala. Neither seems to grasp what’s happening,” he added.

Reflecting on his time in office, Trump emphasized how his policies kept Iran in check. “During my presidency, Iran was under control. They were broke, desperate, and unable to fuel terrorism. But now, under this administration, they’ve been flooded with cash and are spreading terror across the globe,” Trump asserted.

The former president’s comments have sparked debate, as he painted a picture of a world without firm leadership, suggesting that Biden’s foreign policy decisions had emboldened adversaries like Iran.

Read More: What Is The Range Of Iran’s Ballistic Missiles And How Powerful Is Country’s Military? Everything Decoded

