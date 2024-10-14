What Are The New Rules Of Dating? Experts Shed Light On How Times Have Changed For Women | We Women Want Festival & Awards

When asked how does a concept like Gathjor fit into the modern world, Tripti Rathore, Founder, Gathjor at the event shared, "I am the odd one out here who strongly believes in the institution of marriage when it comes to arrange marriages.

What are the new rules of engagement? From matrimonial sites introducing families to young boys and girls installing multiple dating apps to get more options, panelists namely Yogita Bhayana, Founder, Pari Foundation, Yogita Bhayana, Founder, Pari Foundation, Tripti Rathore, Founder, Gathjor, Shalini Singh, Founder, Andwemet and Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, Director Ekam Nyaay Foundation & Documentary Filmmaker shed light on the how the times have changed.

The highly anticipated 'We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024' kicked off today at the Taj Ambassador Hotel in New Delhi.

“Dating Can Happen At Any Age”

When asked what she understands about the psyche of young boys and young girls today on dating sites, Shalini Singh, founder Andwemet told at the event, “Dating can happen at any age but what I am finding is that there is a lot of societal pressure to enter into a relationship. The discussion around marriage starts when we are very little. Nobody really talks about what relationship really means. The focus is always on getting the grades then get a good job and then parents will find a good partner. What I mainly see is people feel guilty when they go out choosing a partner for themselves.”

“There Is An Element Of Confusion”

When asked at the What Women Want Festival & Awards, if people can define their relationships and what it is to fall in love and have a partner , Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, Director Ekam Nyaay Foundation & Documentary Filmmaker at the panel asserted, “One of the biggest challenges today’s generation is how relationships keep breaking down every now and then. There is an element of confusion of what we saw and what we seeing vis-a-vie, what modern behaviour or modern wants is the biggest friction I would say.” She added, “I feel today’s generation is confused about a lot of things.”

When asked what challenges do young adults face when it comes to relationships, Shalini Singh, Founder, Andwemet here added, “Not everyone wants to get married but want to be committed. People who are financially independent and are absolutely fine with live-in relationships which is as good as a committed relationship but the only thing is that it is not accepted by the court.”

“We Need To Protect The Rights Of Women Irrespective Of They Are Married Or Not Married”

When asked what specific challenges women have to face, Yogita Bhayana, Founder, Pari Foundation at the panel said, “It is so difficult to get them justice. You know, how the laws are implemented in our country, to get a woman alimony or maintenance or justice is extremely difficult. When it comes to any atrocities on women in live-in relationships, they are not protected. There is a grey area. It is high time, we need to protect the rights of women irrespective of they are married or not married. A woman today won’t be entertained at a police station if she gets assaulted by her boyfriend.” Yogita Bhayana also pointed how the cops judge women whenever they come to them for any grievance.”

“Strongly Believe In The Old Way Of Bringing Two Families Together”

When asked how does a concept like Gathjor fit into the modern world, Tripti Rathore, Founder, Gathjor at the event shared, “I am the odd one out here who strongly believes in the institution of marriage when it comes to arrange marriages. I won’t call it arrange marriage, I would call it pre-orean marriage where someone is destined to get introduced and get married. I won’t comment on dating apps since it is a personal choice but speaking of the community like Gathjor, we still strongly believe in the old way of bringing two families together. Gathjor actively does the background checks. In dating apps, we see many so profiles but here less is more.”

In A Nutshell

Circling back to the society at large, has the erosion of the institution of marriage somewhere led to these problems or is it completely unrelated? To this, Shalini Singh, Founder, Andwemet told at the event, “90 percent of people are happy in their relationships, but it is the unhappy 10 percent who talk about it and unfortunately, bad news floats faster.” Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, on the same, said that the fabrication of the institution of marriage has changed and is constantly changing which might be due to the western influence.

When asked if the families have changed when it comes to dealing with girls, Yogita Bhayana, Founder, Pari Foundation said how it is important to be financially independent so that even if they feel trapped, they can always walk out.

