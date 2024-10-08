Who Is Winning Haryana And Jammu And Kashmir 2024?

The counting of votes for the assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir began today, with both states poised for significant political outcomes.

The counting of votes for the assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir began today, with both states poised for significant political outcomes. In Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a third consecutive term, while Jammu & Kashmir holds its first assembly elections in a decade.

Haryana

Latest tally is:

BJP – 37

Cong – 44

JJP- 00

OTH – 09

In Haryana, where voting for the 90-seat assembly took place on October 5, early trends show the Congress party taking a strong lead, surpassing the halfway mark of 46 seats. The party is currently leading on 53 seats, as per initial reports. Exit polls had largely predicted a clear majority for Congress in the state, and early counts seem to be confirming these forecasts.

Jammu & Kashmir

Latest tally is:

BJP – 25

Cong – 15

NC- 35

PDP – 04

Meanwhile, in Jammu & Kashmir, the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance has also crossed the halfway mark, leading in 46 seats. The region’s 90 constituencies went to polls in three phases: on September 18, September 25, and October 1.

This election is particularly significant, as it marks Jammu & Kashmir’s first assembly polls since 2014, its first since becoming a Union Territory, and its first after the abrogation of Article 370, which previously granted the state special autonomy.

Restoration of statehood has been a central issue in the Jammu & Kashmir elections, with the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pledging to address it. Exit polls have indicated the likelihood of a hung assembly in the region, where key players apart from the Congress-NC alliance include the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Conference, Democratic Progressive Azad Party, and the Apni Party.

As the counting continues, the role of these regional parties in shaping the final outcome in Jammu & Kashmir remains to be seen, especially in a potentially divided assembly.

Also Read: Jammu And Kashmir BJP Chief Ravinder Raina Confident About Win: We Expect To Secure 30-35 Seats