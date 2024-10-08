Jammu And Kashmir BJP Chief Ravinder Raina Confident About Win: We Expect To Secure 30-35 Seats

Despite exit polls suggesting a poor performance for the BJP in the Valley, which holds 47 seats, there is hope the party might make some inroads this time. The BJP is likely to maintain its strong position in Jammu, with projections indicating a win of 27–31 seats out of the 43 seats in the region.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina expressed confidence in his party’s success in the Union Territory, predicting that the BJP would emerge as the largest party, securing 30 to 35 seats, and would form the government.

The vote counting for the 90 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is set to begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Raina, who is running for the Nowshera Assembly seat, performed a pooja before the counting started and stated, “We are confident that the BJP and its allied parties will win the elections with a full majority… We expect to secure 30-35 seats.”

He further added, “BJP has worked for the people of J&K… We are hopeful of winning the elections with a full majority… We will secure 30-35 seats. Independent candidates backed by the BJP will also be victorious.”

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta echoed Raina’s optimism, saying, “The BJP has led the people of J&K on the path to development, moving them away from stone-pelting. They have been freed from separatism, terrorism, corruption, and dynastic politics. In the way we have shifted from bullets to ballots, from terrorism to tourism, people have voted for the BJP, and we will emerge as the largest party and form the government.”

Meanwhile, the CVoter exit poll on India Today predicted a hung assembly, with the National Conference-Congress alliance expected to win between 40 and 48 seats. The BJP was projected to secure 27–32 seats, while the Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) might win 6–12 seats. Other parties and independents were expected to claim 6–11 seats.

