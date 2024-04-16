Who Was Squadron Leader DS Majithia? IAF Oldest Fighter Pilot Dies At 103

On April 16, Squadron Leader DS Majithia, the Indian Air Force’s most senior retired fighter pilot, passed away in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. Majithia piloted various aircraft, including the Gypsy Moth, Wapiti, Hart, Audax, and Atlanta.

Fondly referred to as Maji, Majithia’s leadership as the flight commander of the renowned No. 4 Squadron, ‘The Fighting Oorials,’ from 1942 to 1943 in Burma is remembered in history, officials noted. “Under his command, the squadron became synonymous with valour and camaraderie, earning praise and respect from all quarters,” one official stated.

Who Was Squadron Leader DS Majithia?

Born in Shimla on July 27, 1920, Majithia’s love for aviation led him to enlist in the Air Force volunteer reserve in 1940 during the turbulent times of World War II. His exceptional skills were apparent from the start, as he was awarded the prestigious best pilot trophy during his training at the Initial Training School in Walton, Lahore, according to Indian Air Force officials.

With over 1100 flying hours, which included missions in aircraft such as Hurricanes and Spitfires, Majithia made a significant contribution to the IAF, another official remarked. From sky patrols to reconnaissance and bombing missions, he tackled each task with determination, skill, and unmatched bravery.

The IAF sources added that his leadership of the legendary Number 4 Squadron – ‘The Fighting Oorials’ – from 1942 to 1943 in Burma is engraved in history. Under his guidance, this squadron became known for its courage and teamwork, receiving praise and admiration from all quarters, they said. On Tuesday, the IAF bid a final farewell to its icon as the centenarian air warrior left behind an impressive legacy.

READ MORE: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind , Among 40 AAP’s Gujarat Campaign Headliners

ALSO READ: A Comparative Analysis of BJP’s Election Manifesto Evolution from Past to Present