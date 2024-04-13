Will Opponent's Plan Of 'Freebies' To Poor Help Development of India In The Longer Run?

Amidst the chaotic flurry of political rallies echoing across the nation and the familiar blame game taking center stage once again, there emerges the highly anticipated unveiling of party manifestos, just weeks before the impending polls. However, instead of inspiring hope, these manifestos often elicit little more than eye rolls from the populace. With the opposition championing the concept of ‘freebies,’ it’s evident that the battleground is now strewn with promises of instant gratification.

Enter the age-old stalwart, the Indian National Congress, wielding the enticing promise of depositing a hefty sum of 1 lakh rupees into women’s bank accounts.

But amidst this whirlwind of populist pledges, one must pause to ponder: Do these ‘freebies’ serve as catalysts for long-term national development, or do they inadvertently foster a culture of dependency?

The answer to this pivotal question could shape the future trajectory of our nation.

Freebies:

The dance of freebies in Indian politics is like a captivating drama, drawing audiences from all corners with its mix of intrigue and controversy. These political goodies, aptly named freebies, welfare schemes, or populist measures, are the tools of the trade for parties vying for power. From the basics of life like food and shelter to the shiny allure of gadgets and cash, nothing seems off-limits in the quest for votes.

As the spotlight intensifies during election season, the stage is set for a grand spectacle where political parties, regardless of their stripes, vie for attention by showering the electorate with promises of prosperity. Proponents hail these gestures as noble acts of uplifting the downtrodden, while skeptics decry them as mere pandering to win hearts and minds.

But amidst the dazzle of these political maneuvers, the question looms large: Do freebies truly serve the greater good, or are they just a fleeting illusion masking deeper issues? To unravel this enigma, we must delve into the motives behind their distribution, their impact on electoral outcomes, and the ripple effects they create in the fabric of governance and fiscal discipline.

Culture of Dependency:

The widespread distribution of freebies can inadvertently nurture a culture of dependency, wherein individuals come to rely on government handouts rather than pursuing avenues for self-reliance and economic empowerment. This phenomenon undermines the spirit of entrepreneurship, stifles innovation, and diminishes individual initiative, which are all critical components for sustained socio-economic progress.

Inequality and Exclusion:

Despite the intention to alleviate socio-economic disparities, freebies can exacerbate inequality and exclusion within society. Targeting specific groups or communities may inadvertently leave out other marginalized sections, leading to feelings of resentment and social unrest among those excluded from the benefits.

Lack of Accountability:

Freebies have the potential to erode accountability within governance structures. Instead of addressing systemic issues and delivering quality public services, political parties may utilize these measures to deflect attention from their shortcomings. By prioritizing short-term gains over long-term solutions, they risk neglecting the root causes of socio-economic challenges.

PM Modi’s Take On Freebies:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year reiterated his criticism of opposition parties offering freebies to voters, warning that such practices could hinder India’s journey towards self-reliance and impose additional burdens on taxpayers. Speaking at the inauguration of Indian Oil’s second-generation ethanol plant at Panipat refinery, Modi emphasized that such announcements were motivated by vested interests, diverting resources away from investments in new technologies.

Highlighting the potential consequences, Modi cautioned against the temptation of political populism, suggesting that promises of free fuel, if succumbed to, would compromise the rights of future generations and impede the nation’s self-sufficiency. He emphasized the importance of prudent fiscal policies, warning that unsustainable subsidies could jeopardize vital infrastructure projects like ethanol, biogas, and solar plants.

Modi underscored the importance of investing in sustainable technologies, such as gas pipelines and modern factories, to provide employment opportunities for the youth and safeguard the nation’s future. He stressed that responsible progress, free from the shackles of short-term political gains, was essential for securing India’s long-term prosperity.

The Prime Minister’s criticism of freebies isn’t new. He has consistently raised concerns over opposition-led states’ reliance on subsidies and handouts, warning against the dangers of fostering a culture of dependency. In previous speeches, including at the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway, Modi has emphasized the need to prioritize development over short-term political gains, cautioning against the perilous path of vote-bank politics fueled by freebies.

Addressing the issue of subsidies, Modi urged states to clear outstanding dues to power utilities, emphasizing the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility. Despite declining subsidy expenses in recent years, with the FY23 budget allocating lower funds for major subsidies compared to previous years, Modi remains steadfast in his stance against unsustainable spending and populist measures.