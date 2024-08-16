Woman Arrested At Delhi Airport With Gold Bangles Worth Over ₹54 Lakh

A woman was arrested by the Customs Department at Delhi International Airport for attempting to smuggle four gold bangles valued at ₹54.29 lakh. The incident took place when the woman, who had arrived from Dubai, was intercepted by customs officials during a routine check.

The officials discovered the four gold bangles concealed within her clothing, raising suspicions. Upon further inspection, it was confirmed that the woman was attempting to smuggle the gold into the country without declaring it to the authorities.

Following the discovery, the Customs Department promptly took the woman into custody and seized the gold bangles. Legal proceedings are expected to follow as the investigation continues into the attempted smuggling operation.

This arrest highlights the ongoing vigilance of customs officials at major airports in India, particularly in combating gold smuggling operations.

