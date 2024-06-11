Working Under PM's Guidance a Big Achievement, Says Sukanta Majumdar After MoS Appointment

Sukanta Majumdar, recently appointed as Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region, expressed that working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance is one of his biggest achievements.

In an interview with ANI, Majumdar stated, “Working under the guidance of PM Modi is one of the biggest achievements… It is a matter of great honour for me that such a big responsibility has been given to an ordinary party worker like me.”

He emphasized his commitment to advancing PM Modi’s vision and mission, noting, “We will work to take forward PM Modi’s mission and vision. He is a very visionary person and there can be no one like him.”

Majumdar highlighted the BJP-led NDA government’s focus on the North-East region, saying, “Our government has given special attention to the North-East region and nobody before has done that. So many ministers have gone to the northeast and maybe this time, I will also have to go as a Union Minister.”

Majumdar, the BJP’s state president from West Bengal, gained prominence after defeating Trinamool’s Biplab Mitra in the 18th Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 10,386 votes.

The allocation of portfolios in PM Modi’s NDA government was announced on Monday, with BJP retaining key ministries and allies securing significant roles. Notably, Telugu Desam Party leader Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu was appointed as the Minister of Civil Aviation, succeeding BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Other important appointments include Chirag Paswan of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) as the Minister of Food Processing Industries, HD Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal (Secular) for the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Ministry of Steel, and Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Jayant Singh Chaudhary from Rashtriya Lok Dal received the Independent Charge of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and is also the MoS in the Ministry of Education. Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S) was named MoS for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, while Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India became the MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Additionally, TDP’s Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar was appointed MoS for Rural Development and Communications, and Janata Dal (United)’s Ram Nath Thakur was named MoS for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats, with BJP alone winning 240 seats. The Congress garnered 99 seats, and the INDIA bloc surpassed the 230 mark.

