World's Best Restaurants 51-100: Mumbai, Delhi Represent Indian Cuisine

The renowned global rankings by the William Reed media company, The World’s 50 Best, recently revealed the expanded list of top restaurants for 2024, featuring establishments ranked from 51 to 100 worldwide. Among these, two Indian restaurants, one located in Mumbai and the other in New Delhi, have been recognized. Masque, situated in Mumbai, secured the 78th position, making its debut on the international list. Meanwhile, Indian Accent in New Delhi re-entered the list this year, claiming the 89th spot.

Masque, led by restaurateur Aditi Dugar (Director & Founder) and head chef Varun Totlani, has previously been acclaimed as India’s best restaurant for both 2023 and 2024 by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list. The World’s 50 Best commended Masque as “arguably India’s most forward-thinking restaurant,” highlighting its mission to showcase the richness of the country’s produce by maximizing flavor from local ingredients in a 10-course tasting menu served in a stylish former Mumbai textile mill.

Indian Accent, situated at The Lodhi in New Delhi, is spearheaded by Chef Manish Mehrotra. The restaurant held the title of the best restaurant in India for seven consecutive years, from 2015 to 2021. Ranked 26th among Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2024, Indian Accent was described by The World’s 50 Best as “a restaurant that continues to elevate Indian contemporary cuisine.” The announcement further praised Chef Manish Mehrotra’s inventive tasting menus, which skillfully reimagine Indian classics with creative, modern twists while maintaining warm hospitality.

The unveiling of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2024 will take place at an awards ceremony in Las Vegas on June 5, 2024.

