Saturday, January 11, 2025
Francine Strengthens To Hurricane, Louisiana Braces For Landfall

Hurricane Francine has intensified into a Category 1 storm in the Gulf of Mexico, and hurricane watches have been issued for New Orleans and surrounding areas. Expected to make landfall in Louisiana, Francine brings threats of heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surges up to 10 feet.

Francine Strengthens To Hurricane, Louisiana Braces For Landfall

Francine had intensified into a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday evening as it churned in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to hit Louisiana Wednesday afternoon or evening, bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and possibly life-threatening storm surges.

As of Tuesday, Francine is about 350 miles southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana, northeast at 10 mph. Hurricane’s maximum sustained winds remained at 75 mph, though additional strengthening appears likely before landfall.

On Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center also released a Hurricane Watch for regions containing Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans. Besides this, it activated a Hurricane Warning along Louisiana’s coastline starting from Cameron and towards Grand Isle in order to motivate people for full preparation from expected severe conditions.

Rainfall Expected

Heavy rain started drenching the New Orleans area on Tuesday, with forecasters warning of continued downpours over the next few days. Coastal regions are expected to face storm surges of up to 10 feet, while damaging winds could impact areas far inland.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surges pose a serious threat to communities along the coast. Low-lying and flood-prone residents have been advised to take precautions immediately.

Preparations intensified early this week as officials worked to safeguard coastal communities. Grocery stores in Lafayette, Louisiana, reported empty shelves as residents stocked up on essentials. Sandbags were distributed in areas vulnerable to flooding, while emergency teams prepared resources for rapid deployment.

On Monday, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency, allowing for a rapid response to the approaching storm. “This State of Emergency will allow parishes statewide to access resources to protect lives and property. We will stay in close communication with local officials and first responders throughout this process,” said Governor Landry.

Francine is expected to make its presence known beginning Wednesday, with impacts stretching well beyond the coastal regions. Citizens should continue to stay abreast through official channels and heed evacuation orders if given.

ALSO READ | LA Wildfires Poised to Become Costliest Disaster in US History, Here Is The Estimated Loss

Hurricane Francine

