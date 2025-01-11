LA Wildfires Poised to Become Costliest Disaster in US History, Here Is The Estimated Loss

The ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California are set to become the most expensive natural disaster in U.S. history, with estimated losses between $135 billion and $150 billion, according to private meteorological firm AccuWeather. These figures represent nearly 4% of California’s annual GDP, highlighting the immense economic toll of the disaster.

While insured losses are predicted to reach $20 billion, uninsured damages are expected to exceed $100 billion, according to JP Morgan analysts. Diane Delaney, executive director of the Private Risk Management Association, warned of the increasing number of homeowners who are either uninsured or underinsured during catastrophic events.

The wildfires have destroyed over 10,000 buildings this week, with the average home valued at $3 million, far surpassing the damages of the 2017 Tubbs Fire and the 2018 Camp Fire. In comparison, the Camp Fire, which destroyed approximately 18,000 structures, involved homes with an average value of $500,000.

A Growing Insurance Crisis

California is now facing an existential insurance crisis as homeowners struggle to secure coverage for future disasters. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has introduced reforms aimed at attracting insurers back to the market by allowing companies to raise premiums, provided they avoid geographical exclusions. However, these measures may lead to higher costs for Californians.

Susan Crawford, a climate and geopolitics expert, emphasized the urgent need for political and structural adjustments to address the accelerating frequency and severity of extreme weather events. “The acceleration in ferocious weather events should trigger awareness that actually, things do need to change,” she stated.

Nationwide Implications

The Los Angeles fires come amid a year of unprecedented climate-related disasters. In 2024 alone, hurricanes Milton and Helene caused combined damages estimated between $385 billion and $430 billion. According to the U.S. State Department, climate-related disasters resulted in $182.7 billion in economic losses in 2024, nearly double the losses from 2023.

With the rising costs of insurance premiums and the increasing economic impact of natural disasters, experts warn that both Californians and Americans nationwide must prepare for a future of higher costs and more frequent climate challenges.

