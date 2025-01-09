Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
In Pics, Devastating Satellite Image Of LA Wildfire Engulfing The City, Hollywood Reacts

Recent satellite imagery has revealed the extent of destruction caused by wildfires raging through Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. The fires, which ignited on Monday, have devastated over 11 square kilometers of the city, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Image

Thousands of homes and structures have been reduced to rubble, forcing widespread evacuations as flames continue to spread. The affected residents face a grim reality as they grapple with the loss of their homes and uncertainty about the future.

Image

Satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies showcase the stark transformation of the cityscape in just a matter of days. These images highlight scorched earth, blackened terrain, and damaged neighborhoods, offering a sobering perspective on the scale of destruction.

The images also underscore the immense challenge ahead for city authorities tasked with cleanup and recovery efforts. Restoring normalcy will require coordinated efforts from local, state, and federal agencies.

Hollywood Celebrities Have Taken To Social Media

As Southern California faces devastating wildfires, numerous Hollywood celebrities have taken to social media to share their experiences, express gratitude to first responders, and mourn the loss of their homes and communities. Over 100,000 residents have been evacuated due to the fires fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, which have scorched vast areas, claimed at least five lives, and left many injured.

Billy Crystal’s Emotional Farewell to His Home

Actor Billy Crystal and his wife Janice lost their Pacific Palisades home, a place they had cherished since 1979. In a heartfelt statement, Crystal said, “Every inch of our house was filled with love and beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken, but with the support of our family and friends, we will get through this.”

Paris Hilton’s Heartfelt Tribute

Paris Hilton revealed that her Malibu home was destroyed, sharing her sorrow on Instagram: “Watching our home burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. This was where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories.” Despite her loss, Hilton expressed gratitude for her family’s safety and praised first responders as “true heroes.”

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s Devastation

Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt also lost their home, with Montag sharing an emotional video on TikTok, saying, “I’m so sad our house is gone.” Pratt disclosed that his parents’ home was also destroyed in the fires.

Cameron Mathison Shares His Loss

Actor Cameron Mathison posted a video showing the remnants of his family home. He wrote, “This is what’s left of our beautiful home where our kids were raised and dreamed of raising their own someday. We are safe, and I’m sending prayers to everyone affected by these fires.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cameron Mathison (@cameronmathison)

Ricki Lake’s Dream Home Reduced to Ashes

Ricki Lake mourned the loss of her Malibu home, calling it “our heaven on earth.” She shared, “This loss is immeasurable. It was the place where we planned to grow old together and where we got married three years ago.”

Sandra Lee Grieves Over Her Perfect Home

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee posted a video revealing the destruction of her home. She expressed gratitude for her safety, writing, “My house is gone. It was perfection and now it’s just ash.” Lee urged for prayers for her community and the brave first responders.

Jennifer Grey’s Family Impacted

Jennifer Grey’s daughter, Stella Gregg, revealed on Instagram that the actress’s home was destroyed. She shared, “Luckily, my mom and Winnie are safe. Give your loved ones an extra squeeze today.”

Mandy Moore Reflects on Community Loss

Singer and actress Mandy Moore shared her grief over the widespread destruction in her neighborhood. She wrote, “My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything. Our community is broken, but we will rebuild together.”

Also Read: President Biden Announces The The Federal Government Will Cover 100% Of LA Fire Recovery

 

Filed under

hollywood LA Wildfire Satellite image of wildfire

