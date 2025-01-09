President Biden Announces The The Federal Government Will Cover 100% Of LA Fire Recovery

Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that the federal government will cover 100% of the costs associated with the initial disaster response to the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area. This funding will be directed toward critical efforts such as debris removal, temporary housing for the next 180 days.

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that the federal government will cover 100% of the costs associated with the initial disaster response to the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area. This funding will be directed toward critical efforts such as debris removal, temporary housing, first responder salaries, and more, for the next 180 days.

A Pledge of Support

Speaking at a briefing with federal officials at the White House, Biden assured those affected by the fires of the government’s unwavering commitment.

“We are with you,” Biden said. “We are not going anywhere. To the firefighters and first responders, you are heroes.”

The fires, which have scorched over 28,000 acres and forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands, have claimed at least five lives and left many injured.

Vice President Harris Weighs In

Vice President Kamala Harris, a California native, joined Biden at the briefing. Having witnessed the devastation firsthand, she described the situation as “apocalyptic in nature.” Harris’s neighborhood was among those evacuated earlier in the week, underscoring the fires’ far-reaching impact.

Disaster Declaration and Military Assistance

Biden approved a major disaster declaration to accelerate access to federal funds and resources for fire victims. The declaration will enable affected individuals to begin the recovery process immediately.

Additionally, Biden directed the Department of Defense to deploy firefighting resources, including helicopters, to aid in suppressing the flames. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell visited Los Angeles on Thursday to meet with local officials, assess the damage, and coordinate the federal response.

FEMA also released a comprehensive assistance guide, outlining resources for those impacted by the fires. This includes financial aid for essential needs such as food, water, and medical supplies in designated disaster zones.

Political and Legislative Context

President Biden canceled a planned visit to Italy to focus on managing the wildfire crisis. His trip would have included meetings with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Meanwhile, Biden’s handling of the disaster has drawn comparisons to his predecessor, Donald Trump. Trump criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom’s management of wildfires and falsely claimed that FEMA lacked funds under the Biden administration.

In reality, Congress passed a bill in December allocating $100 billion in disaster aid, including $29 billion for FEMA’s disaster relief fund—less than the $40 billion Biden had initially requested.

A Call to Action

The Los Angeles wildfires are a stark reminder of the growing challenges posed by climate-related disasters. As the federal government mobilizes resources to assist California, Biden’s administration has reinforced its commitment to supporting affected communities.

