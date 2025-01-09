Amid Controversy Over Buying Greenland, Question Arises: Who Does It Really Belong To?

Donald Trump has made no secret of his desire to acquire Greenland, a strategically significant Arctic island situated between North America, Europe, and Russia. But what makes Greenland so valuable, and who holds the authority to negotiate over its ownership?

A Complex History of Sovereignty

Greenland, also known as Kalaallit Nunaat, has seen a series of claims and transfers over the centuries. Initially settled by Indigenous peoples, it later became the focus of European explorers. During the era of the Dano-Norwegian Realm, explorers from Denmark and Norway claimed sovereignty over the territory.

When Denmark and Norway separated in 1814, Greenland was assigned to Denmark. For nearly 140 years, it remained a Danish colony until World War II disrupted the arrangement.

The World War II Era

In April 1940, Nazi Germany launched “Operation Weserübung,” swiftly occupying Denmark. Fearing Greenland’s strategic location could fall under German control, the United States intervened, taking temporary command of the island. From 1940 to 1945, Greenland operated under U.S. oversight. After World War II, the U.S. returned Greenland to Denmark, and in 1953, it was formally integrated into the Danish kingdom.

Home Rule and Growing Discontent

Administering Greenland from Denmark proved challenging due to the vast distance of 3,000 kilometers across the Atlantic Ocean. The people of Greenland expressed dissatisfaction, leading Denmark to grant them “home rule” in 1979. While Greenland gained greater autonomy, Denmark retained control over foreign affairs and defense, a dynamic that persists today.

Greenland now has its own parliament, the Inatsisartut, and elects representatives to the Danish parliament, the Folketing. However, Greenland’s ties with Denmark have occasionally been strained. Events such as the controversial U.S. military presence during the Cold War and a contraceptive scandal in the 1960s and 1970s have fueled resentment, with some Greenlandic leaders accusing Denmark of neglect and exploitation.

Geopolitical Importance

Greenland’s strategic location makes it a focal point of global interest. The U.S. maintains a military base in Thule (Pituffik) and has long recognized the island’s value for Arctic navigation, missile defense, and surveillance. In addition to its location, Greenland is resource-rich, boasting oil, gas, and rare earth minerals critical for green technologies.

China’s increasing interest in Greenland’s resources has further heightened global competition. As one of the dominant players in rare earth exports, China’s involvement in Greenland raises concerns in the West, prompting leaders like Trump to view Greenland as a strategic asset.

Trump’s Renewed Interest

In 2019, Trump publicly floated the idea of purchasing Greenland, calling it a “real estate deal.” More recently, he has reiterated his belief that U.S. control of the island is “absolutely necessary,” even suggesting the possibility of military intervention to secure it. Trump’s rationale extends beyond economic gains, aiming to counter China’s influence in the region.

Who Has the Final Say?

Although Greenland has self-governance, any negotiations regarding ownership or control would ultimately involve Denmark, which oversees its foreign and defense policies. This complicates the equation for Trump or any future U.S. leader interested in Greenland’s acquisition.

A Resource-Rich Island in Focus

Greenland’s vast untapped reserves of oil, gas, and rare earth materials make it a key player in the race for green energy and advanced technologies. As global powers vie for influence in the Arctic, Greenland’s importance will only continue to grow, making Trump’s ambitions a part of a larger geopolitical narrative.

