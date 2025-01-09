Justin Trudeau’s Resignation Spurs Debate On International Student Policies In Canada

The unexpected resignation of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ignited widespread discussions among immigration experts about the future of international students in the country.

The unexpected resignation of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ignited widespread discussions among immigration experts about the future of international students in the country. Trudeau, who served as prime minister from 2015 to 2023, is widely credited with ushering in an era of favorable policies for international students, especially those from India.

Data from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) underscores the impact of Trudeau’s tenure on Indian students. Between 2015 and 2024, over 1.3 million Indian students received study permits to Canada. In 2015, Indian students accounted for 14.5% of the international student population, with 31,920 permits issued. By 2023, their numbers had soared to 278,250, making up 40.7% of the international student community.

However, recent policy changes have introduced uncertainties. Measures such as limiting the number of international students and stricter study permit requirements have already resulted in a 4% drop in Indian student approvals in 2024. These shifts have raised concerns about the long-term implications for Canada’s reputation as a global education destination.

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party, has been vocal in critiquing Trudeau’s immigration policies. He has expressed particular disapproval of the handling of the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program, claiming that the previous administration had mismanaged it. “The government has destroyed the TFW program,” Poilievre remarked, emphasizing his intent to preserve the program for the agricultural sector while curbing its misuse in other industries where he believes it displaces Canadian workers.

Additionally, Poilievre has dismissed Trudeau’s late-stage adjustments to immigration levels, describing them as unreliable. “Trudeau cannot repair the system he himself broke,” he argued, highlighting the challenges that await Canada’s immigration framework in the post-Trudeau era.

As political shifts unfold, the future of Canada’s immigration and education policies remains a critical topic for stakeholders both within and beyond the country’s borders.

