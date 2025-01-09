Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Justin Trudeau’s Resignation Spurs Debate On International Student Policies In Canada

The unexpected resignation of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ignited widespread discussions among immigration experts about the future of international students in the country.

Justin Trudeau’s Resignation Spurs Debate On International Student Policies In Canada

The unexpected resignation of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ignited widespread discussions among immigration experts about the future of international students in the country. Trudeau, who served as prime minister from 2015 to 2023, is widely credited with ushering in an era of favorable policies for international students, especially those from India.

Data from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) underscores the impact of Trudeau’s tenure on Indian students. Between 2015 and 2024, over 1.3 million Indian students received study permits to Canada. In 2015, Indian students accounted for 14.5% of the international student population, with 31,920 permits issued. By 2023, their numbers had soared to 278,250, making up 40.7% of the international student community.

However, recent policy changes have introduced uncertainties. Measures such as limiting the number of international students and stricter study permit requirements have already resulted in a 4% drop in Indian student approvals in 2024. These shifts have raised concerns about the long-term implications for Canada’s reputation as a global education destination.

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party, has been vocal in critiquing Trudeau’s immigration policies. He has expressed particular disapproval of the handling of the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program, claiming that the previous administration had mismanaged it. “The government has destroyed the TFW program,” Poilievre remarked, emphasizing his intent to preserve the program for the agricultural sector while curbing its misuse in other industries where he believes it displaces Canadian workers.

Additionally, Poilievre has dismissed Trudeau’s late-stage adjustments to immigration levels, describing them as unreliable. “Trudeau cannot repair the system he himself broke,” he argued, highlighting the challenges that await Canada’s immigration framework in the post-Trudeau era.

As political shifts unfold, the future of Canada’s immigration and education policies remains a critical topic for stakeholders both within and beyond the country’s borders.

Also Read: American Airlines Plane With 293 Passengers Collides With United Airlines Aircraft- Deets Inside!

Filed under

Justin Trudeau's Resignation Spurs Debate Students In Canada

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi Makes Podcast Debut On Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath’s ‘People’ , Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting

PM Modi Makes Podcast Debut On Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath’s ‘People’ , Here’s How Netizens...

VIDEO: Five US Living Presidents Gather To Honor Jimmy Carter At His State Funeral

VIDEO: Five US Living Presidents Gather To Honor Jimmy Carter At His State Funeral

Cigarettes Cut 17 Minutes Off Men’s Life Expectancy, 22 Minutes For Women, Study Shows

Cigarettes Cut 17 Minutes Off Men’s Life Expectancy, 22 Minutes For Women, Study Shows

Mahakumbh : Prayagraj to Implement Seven-Layer Security For Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Mahakumbh : Prayagraj to Implement Seven-Layer Security For Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Italy’s Meloni Interprets Trump’s Greenland Remarks As Strategic Signal To China

Italy’s Meloni Interprets Trump’s Greenland Remarks As Strategic Signal To China

Entertainment

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox