American Airlines Plane With 293 Passengers Collides With United Airlines Aircraft- Deets Inside!

Maintenance teams began inspecting the United plane for potential damage, while arrangements were made for passengers to travel on a replacement aircraft later in the day.

On Wednesday morning, January 8, an American Airlines plane collided with a United Airlines aircraft while taxiing at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. when American Airlines Flight 1979 made contact with the tail of United Airlines Flight 219.

The United Airlines flight, a Boeing 787, was preparing to depart for Hawaii, while the American Airlines flight was en route to Los Angeles.

Details of the Collision

A spokesperson for United Airlines explained that the tail cone of their stationary aircraft was struck by the American Airlines plane. At the time, 293 passengers and 10 crew members were on board the United flight.

Passenger Mark Wieting, who was on the United flight, recalled feeling an unexpected jolt while awaiting takeoff. “The pilot later informed us that another plane had clipped ours,” Wieting noted, adding that they expected to return to the gate.

Aftermath and Actions

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Maintenance teams began inspecting the United plane for potential damage, while arrangements were made for passengers to travel on a replacement aircraft later in the day.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause and circumstances of the collision.

(More details are awaited)

ALSO READ:Mismanagement Of Biden…’: Donald Trump Slams US President For LA Wildfires