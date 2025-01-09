Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Mismanagement Of Biden…’: Donald Trump Slams US President For LA Wildfires

The devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles and surrounding areas have claimed lives, destroyed thousands of structures, and forced mass evacuations.

‘Mismanagement Of Biden…’: Donald Trump Slams US President For LA Wildfires

The devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles and surrounding areas have claimed lives, destroyed thousands of structures, and forced mass evacuations. Amid the chaos, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has directed sharp criticism at California Governor Gavin Newsom, accusing him of mismanagement and prioritizing environmental concerns over residents’ safety.

Trump’s Accusations on Water Management

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump alleged that Newsom refused to sign a water restoration declaration that could have redirected excess rain and snowmelt to California. He claimed this decision was made to protect a fish species, the Delta smelt, rather than ensuring sufficient water supplies for the state.

Quoting it on X, Trump said, “The fires in Los Angeles may go down, in dollar amount, as the worst in the History of our Country. In many circles, they’re doubting whether insurance companies will even have enough money to pay for this catastrophe. Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo. January 20th cannot come fast enough!”

 

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration… He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid,” Trump wrote.

He also blamed Newsom for inadequate firefighting resources, stating, “NO WATER IN THE FIRE HYDRANTS, NO MONEY IN FEMA. THIS IS WHAT JOE BIDEN IS LEAVING ME. THANKS JOE!”

Impact of the Wildfires

The fires have wreaked havoc across the region, with the Palisades Fire consuming over 5,000 acres and destroying approximately 1,000 structures in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire in Altadena has burned 2,227 acres, and the Hurst Fire northeast of San Fernando has scorched at least 500 acres.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone confirmed two fatalities and multiple injuries due to the Eaton Fire. Approximately 100 structures have been destroyed in this blaze alone.

Emergency Response and Challenges

Fire officials have acknowledged the unprecedented scale of the crisis. LAPD Chief James McDonnell stated, “Los Angeles County and all 29 fire departments in the county are not prepared for this type of widespread disaster. The sustained winds and low humidity levels have created a firestorm we were not fully equipped to combat.”

McDonnell noted that prepositioned resources from northern California were insufficient to address the magnitude of four simultaneous fires.

Governor Newsom’s Defense

In response to the escalating crisis, Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency and visited affected areas to support firefighting efforts. During a press conference, he commended first responders for their rapid action and urged residents to follow evacuation orders.

“This is a highly dangerous windstorm creating extreme fire risk, and we’re not out of the woods yet,” Newsom said. He emphasized the urgency of adhering to emergency protocols and expressed gratitude to firefighters battling the infernos.

Divided Opinions on Accountability

While Trump has laid the blame squarely on Newsom and the state’s water policies, critics argue that federal resource limitations and climate change also play a significant role in exacerbating wildfires. Newsom’s supporters maintain that the governor has been proactive in addressing fire risks but faces challenges due to the sheer scale of the disaster and federal inaction.

Continue Reading: LA Is Burning! How Can One Help ? Barack Obama Shares

Filed under

donald trump LA wildfire Mismanagement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Minor Who Was Sentenced To Death, Set Free After 23 Years In Prison

Minor Who Was Sentenced To Death, Set Free After 23 Years In Prison

Japan: JAXA And Kyoto University Launch ‘LignoSat’, First Wooden Satellite

Japan: JAXA And Kyoto University Launch ‘LignoSat’, First Wooden Satellite

2nd Suicide In An Hour In Kota, 20 Year Old JEE Aspirant Ends Life In PG

2nd Suicide In An Hour In Kota, 20 Year Old JEE Aspirant Ends Life In...

Uttarakhand: State Crackdowns Over 190 Illegal Madrasas In Delhi

Uttarakhand: State Crackdowns Over 190 Illegal Madrasas In Delhi

Joe Biden To Announce To Deliver 500 Million Dollar Weapons To Ukraine

Joe Biden To Announce To Deliver 500 Million Dollar Weapons To Ukraine

Entertainment

Rajpal Yadav Talks About Varun Dhawan Starrer Baby John Box Office Failure, ‘If It Wasn’t A Remake’

Rajpal Yadav Talks About Varun Dhawan Starrer Baby John Box Office Failure, ‘If It Wasn’t

Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, Here’s What She Said

Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, Here’s What She Said

Pritish Nandy, Filmmaker And Poet, Passes Away At 73 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Pritish Nandy, Filmmaker And Poet, Passes Away At 73 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Married In A Secret Ceremony?

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Married In A Secret Ceremony?

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox