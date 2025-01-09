‘Mismanagement Of Biden…’: Donald Trump Slams US President For LA Wildfires

The devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles and surrounding areas have claimed lives, destroyed thousands of structures, and forced mass evacuations.

The devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles and surrounding areas have claimed lives, destroyed thousands of structures, and forced mass evacuations. Amid the chaos, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has directed sharp criticism at California Governor Gavin Newsom, accusing him of mismanagement and prioritizing environmental concerns over residents’ safety.

Trump’s Accusations on Water Management

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump alleged that Newsom refused to sign a water restoration declaration that could have redirected excess rain and snowmelt to California. He claimed this decision was made to protect a fish species, the Delta smelt, rather than ensuring sufficient water supplies for the state.

Quoting it on X, Trump said, “The fires in Los Angeles may go down, in dollar amount, as the worst in the History of our Country. In many circles, they’re doubting whether insurance companies will even have enough money to pay for this catastrophe. Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo. January 20th cannot come fast enough!”

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration… He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid,” Trump wrote.

He also blamed Newsom for inadequate firefighting resources, stating, “NO WATER IN THE FIRE HYDRANTS, NO MONEY IN FEMA. THIS IS WHAT JOE BIDEN IS LEAVING ME. THANKS JOE!”

Impact of the Wildfires

The fires have wreaked havoc across the region, with the Palisades Fire consuming over 5,000 acres and destroying approximately 1,000 structures in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire in Altadena has burned 2,227 acres, and the Hurst Fire northeast of San Fernando has scorched at least 500 acres.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone confirmed two fatalities and multiple injuries due to the Eaton Fire. Approximately 100 structures have been destroyed in this blaze alone.

Emergency Response and Challenges

Fire officials have acknowledged the unprecedented scale of the crisis. LAPD Chief James McDonnell stated, “Los Angeles County and all 29 fire departments in the county are not prepared for this type of widespread disaster. The sustained winds and low humidity levels have created a firestorm we were not fully equipped to combat.”

McDonnell noted that prepositioned resources from northern California were insufficient to address the magnitude of four simultaneous fires.

Governor Newsom’s Defense

In response to the escalating crisis, Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency and visited affected areas to support firefighting efforts. During a press conference, he commended first responders for their rapid action and urged residents to follow evacuation orders.

“This is a highly dangerous windstorm creating extreme fire risk, and we’re not out of the woods yet,” Newsom said. He emphasized the urgency of adhering to emergency protocols and expressed gratitude to firefighters battling the infernos.

Divided Opinions on Accountability

While Trump has laid the blame squarely on Newsom and the state’s water policies, critics argue that federal resource limitations and climate change also play a significant role in exacerbating wildfires. Newsom’s supporters maintain that the governor has been proactive in addressing fire risks but faces challenges due to the sheer scale of the disaster and federal inaction.

