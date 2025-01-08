Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
LA Is Burning! How Can One Help ? Barack Obama Shares

As wildfires continue to rage across Los Angeles County, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate, local organizations are stepping up to provide relief to those affected. Fires such as the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst blazes have devastated the region, leaving many in urgent need of support.

Sharing about the disaster in LA, Barack Obama shares on X, “Michelle and I are thinking of everyone impacted by the wildfires in California, and are grateful for the work of the heroic firefighters and first responders.”

Michelle and I are thinking of everyone impacted by the wildfires in California, and are grateful for the work of the heroic firefighters and first responders.

If you’re looking for ways to help, go to: https://t.co/XVedK5rRDK

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 8, 2025

How to Help?

Several nonprofit organizations are accepting donations to assist displaced residents and emergency responders. While physical supplies are welcome, financial contributions are often more effective as they allow for faster responses and avoid storage limitations, according to Angela Rodriguez, a representative of the American Red Cross.

California Fire Foundation

  • What they do: Provide assistance to both fire crews and residents impacted by wildfires.
  • How to help: Donations can be made online at cpf.salsalabs.org.

American Red Cross

  • What they do: Offer emergency shelters, meals, medical care, and disaster recovery planning services.
  • How to help: Donations can be made via their website to support their critical relief efforts.

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

  • What they do: Support over 3,000 local firefighters and paramedics by providing them with specialized tools and equipment to combat wildfires effectively.
  • How to help: Contributions can be made through their website.

Teledoc Health

  • What they do: Provide free 24/7 virtual medical consultations for non-emergency illnesses during the wildfire crisis.
  • How to access: Residents can call Teladoc Health directly at 855-225-5032 to speak with licensed healthcare professionals.

Why Cash Donations Matter

While donations of physical goods like clothing and food are appreciated, organizations emphasize that cash donations are often more impactful. They allow for immediate allocation of funds to meet urgent needs, whether it’s shelter, medical care, or firefighting equipment.

Community Efforts Make a Difference

The response from local organizations demonstrates the power of community support during crises. By contributing to these efforts, residents and donors across the nation can help ensure that those affected by the wildfires receive the aid they need.

(Inputs From Agency)

Barack Obama Shares How to Help Victims of the Los Angeles Wildfires? LA is burning

