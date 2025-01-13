Los Angeles Wildfires Leave 24 Dead; Thousands of Homes Charred

The wildfires in California have wreaked havoc, claiming 24 lives and displacing thousands as they enter their eighth day. With over 40,000 acres scorched, the fires have devastated Southern California and parts of Los Angeles, marking one of the worst disasters in the state’s history.

The wildfires in California have wreaked havoc, claiming 24 lives and displacing thousands as they enter their eighth day. With over 40,000 acres scorched, the fires have devastated Southern California and parts of Los Angeles, marking one of the worst disasters in the state’s history. The destruction has drawn nationwide attention, with local and international resources mobilized to combat the crisis.

High Death Toll of Wildfires and Widespread Evacuations

Two major fires, the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, account for the majority of the casualties. Eight people lost their lives in the Palisades Fire, while 16 perished in the Eaton Fire. In total, approximately 100,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.

Timeline and Scale of the Wildfires

The wildfires began on January 6, fueled by the dry Santa Ana winds. Although fires and winds are natural in California’s ecosystem, this year’s combination has proven particularly destructive due to a significantly drier winter compared to previous years.

The Palisades Fire , the largest among the blazes, has burned 23,723 acres in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu.

, the largest among the blazes, has burned 23,723 acres in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu. The Eaton Fire has destroyed 14,117 acres in Altadena, burning down over 7,000 structures.

has destroyed 14,117 acres in Altadena, burning down over 7,000 structures. Smaller fires include: The Kenneth Fire : 1,052 acres in West Hills. The Hurst Fire : 799 acres. The Lidia Fire : 395 acres in Acton. The Sunset Fire : 43 acres near the iconic Hollywood sign.



The financial toll of the wildfires has reached an estimated $150 billion, making it the costliest wildfire in U.S. history and the third most expensive natural disaster after Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Katrina. Over 12,000 structures have been destroyed.

LA Wildfires: Containment Efforts

Efforts to contain the fires have yielded mixed results:

The Palisades Fire is 13% contained.

is 13% contained. The Eaton Fire is 27% contained.

is 27% contained. The Hurst Fire is nearly under control at 89% containment.

is nearly under control at 89% containment. Other smaller fires have been fully contained.

Climate Change as a Major Factor of Wildfires

Experts have linked the intensity of the fires to climate change. A report by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) noted that 10 of California’s largest wildfires have occurred in the past 20 years, with five taking place in 2020. The year 2024 was the hottest on record, with global temperatures exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The fires have ravaged affluent neighborhoods, including the Pacific Palisades, destroying homes of celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Mel Gibson, and Anthony Hopkins. Meanwhile, 29 individuals have been arrested for looting and violating curfews. Governor Gavin Newsom stated on X, “Looting will not be tolerated. These communities have suffered enough,” and announced the deployment of 8,000 National Guards to maintain order.

Ongoing Risks and Challenges

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has issued warnings of critical fire weather conditions through January 15. “Life-threatening winds and dangerously low humidity are forecast for much of Southern California,” the department stated. These conditions pose a significant risk of rapid fire spread.

President-elect Donald Trump criticized the handling of the crisis, calling it “one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our country.” He added, “They just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?”